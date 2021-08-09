Person subject to the notification requirement

Name: Bondestam, Sebastian

Position: Senior management

Issuer: Uponor Corporation

LEI: 743700KA2GMSYJM3CM12

Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION

Reference number: 743700KA2GMSYJM3CM12_20210805171652_3

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2021-08-05

Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI0009002158

Nature of the transaction: DISPOSAL

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 120 Unit price: 27.4 EUR

(2): Volume: 50 Unit price: 27.4 EUR

(3): Volume: 350 Unit price: 27.4 EUR

(4): Volume: 371 Unit price: 27.4 EUR

(5): Volume: 331 Unit price: 27.4 EUR

(6): Volume: 29 Unit price: 27.4 EUR

(7): Volume: 34 Unit price: 27.4 EUR

(8): Volume: 35 Unit price: 27.4 EUR

(9): Volume: 136 Unit price: 27.4 EUR

(10): Volume: 209 Unit price: 27.4 EUR

(11): Volume: 110 Unit price: 27.4 EUR

(12): Volume: 63 Unit price: 27.4 EUR

(13): Volume: 45 Unit price: 27.4 EUR

(14): Volume: 10 Unit price: 27.4 EUR

(15): Volume: 300 Unit price: 27.4 EUR

(16): Volume: 46 Unit price: 27.4 EUR

(17): Volume: 54 Unit price: 27.4 EUR

(18): Volume: 46 Unit price: 27.4 EUR

(19): Volume: 250 Unit price: 27.42 EUR

(20): Volume: 54 Unit price: 27.42 EUR

(21): Volume: 125 Unit price: 27.42 EUR

(22): Volume: 80 Unit price: 27.42 EUR

(23): Volume: 20 Unit price: 27.42 EUR

(24): Volume: 130 Unit price: 27.42 EUR

(25): Volume: 200 Unit price: 27.4 EUR

(26): Volume: 200 Unit price: 27.4 EUR

(27): Volume: 125 Unit price: 27.5 EUR

(28): Volume: 110 Unit price: 27.48 EUR

(29): Volume: 64 Unit price: 27.48 EUR

(30): Volume: 2 Unit price: 27.5 EUR

(31): Volume: 301 Unit price: 27.5 EUR

Aggregated transactions

(31): Volume: 4,000 Volume weighted average price: 27.41747 EUR

Uponor Corporation

Susanna Inkinen

Vice President, Communications and Corporate Responsibility

Tel. +358 20 129 2081

DISTRIBUTION:

Nasdaq Helsinki

Media

www.uponorgroup.com

