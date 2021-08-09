checkAd

Uponor Corporation - Manager's transactions Sebastian Bondestam

09.08.2021, 15:00   

Uponor Corporation     Manager's transactions     9 August 2021     16:00 EET

Uponor Corporation - Manager's transactions: Sebastian Bondestam

Notification under the EU Market Abuse Regulation, article 19

Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: Bondestam, Sebastian
Position: Senior management
Issuer: Uponor Corporation
LEI: 743700KA2GMSYJM3CM12

Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION
Reference number: 743700KA2GMSYJM3CM12_20210805171652_3
____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2021-08-05
Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI0009002158
Nature of the transaction: DISPOSAL

Transaction details
(1): Volume: 120 Unit price: 27.4 EUR
(2): Volume: 50 Unit price: 27.4 EUR
(3): Volume: 350 Unit price: 27.4 EUR
(4): Volume: 371 Unit price: 27.4 EUR
(5): Volume: 331 Unit price: 27.4 EUR
(6): Volume: 29 Unit price: 27.4 EUR
(7): Volume: 34 Unit price: 27.4 EUR
(8): Volume: 35 Unit price: 27.4 EUR
(9): Volume: 136 Unit price: 27.4 EUR
(10): Volume: 209 Unit price: 27.4 EUR
(11): Volume: 110 Unit price: 27.4 EUR
(12): Volume: 63 Unit price: 27.4 EUR
(13): Volume: 45 Unit price: 27.4 EUR
(14): Volume: 10 Unit price: 27.4 EUR
(15): Volume: 300 Unit price: 27.4 EUR
(16): Volume: 46 Unit price: 27.4 EUR
(17): Volume: 54 Unit price: 27.4 EUR
(18): Volume: 46 Unit price: 27.4 EUR
(19): Volume: 250 Unit price: 27.42 EUR
(20): Volume: 54 Unit price: 27.42 EUR
(21): Volume: 125 Unit price: 27.42 EUR
(22): Volume: 80 Unit price: 27.42 EUR
(23): Volume: 20 Unit price: 27.42 EUR
(24): Volume: 130 Unit price: 27.42 EUR
(25): Volume: 200 Unit price: 27.4 EUR
(26): Volume: 200 Unit price: 27.4 EUR
(27): Volume: 125 Unit price: 27.5 EUR
(28): Volume: 110 Unit price: 27.48 EUR
(29): Volume: 64 Unit price: 27.48 EUR
(30): Volume: 2 Unit price: 27.5 EUR
(31): Volume: 301 Unit price: 27.5 EUR

Aggregated transactions
(31): Volume: 4,000 Volume weighted average price: 27.41747 EUR

Uponor Corporation

Susanna Inkinen
Vice President, Communications and Corporate Responsibility
Tel. +358 20 129 2081

DISTRIBUTION:
Nasdaq Helsinki
Media
www.uponorgroup.com

Uponor in brief
Uponor is rethinking water for future generations. Our offering, including safe drinking water delivery, energy-efficient radiant heating and cooling and reliable infrastructure, enables a more sustainable living environment. We help our customers in residential and commercial construction, municipalities and utilities, as well as different industries to work faster and smarter. Uponor employs about 3,700 professionals in 26 countries in Europe and North America. In 2020, Uponor's net sales totalled approximately €1.1 billion. Uponor Corporation is based in Finland and listed on Nasdaq Helsinki. www.uponorgroup.com


 

 





