checkAd

Philips showcases integrated health informatics solutions across the care continuum during HIMSS21

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
09.08.2021, 15:00  |  31   |   |   

August 9, 2021

  • With intelligent, secure, interoperable and collaborative solutions, Philips aims to illuminate a new path through the care continuum to address the quadruple aim
  • New HealthSuite solutions for acute patient management, diagnostic informatics and virtual care support health systems in their digital transformation

Amsterdam, the Netherlands – Royal Philips (NYSE: PHG, AEX: PHIA), a global leader in health technology, will showcase its latest intelligent, secure, interoperable and collaborative informatics solutions virtually during the HIMSS21 Global Health Conference & Exhibition, taking place from August 9-13 in Las Vegas, NV. Philips will showcase its deep clinical and operational expertise and introduce Philips HealthSuite solutions that foster care collaboration, help enable precision care and provide care anywhere.

While the COVID-19 pandemic has forced many healthcare leaders to focus on immediate needs and preparing for future crises, findings from the recently published 2021 Future Health Index reveal that leaders working on healthcare informatics have a positive outlook on building a resilient future, with telehealth and artificial intelligence (AI) high on their investment list. While accelerated acceptance and usage of telehealth has laid the foundations for digitalization, healthcare leaders are beginning to also focus on predictive healthcare technologies such as AI, with 84% saying they want to invest in this technology within the next three years.

“Over the past year and a half, health systems have been challenged to innovate and adapt how they deliver care and focus resources to meet patient needs. Continuing to embrace this digital transformation will help health systems thrive, while ensuring patients remain at the center of care,” said Roy Jakobs, Chief Business Leader Connected Care, Philips. “During HIMSS21, we are spotlighting our commitment to helping healthcare organizations embark on this new era of connected care and showcasing our integrated informatics solutions that help customers drive improvements in quality and efficiency of care across the continuum.”

Spotlighting Philips’ solutions that illuminate a new path through the care continuum
During HIMSS21, Philips will focus on the following 2021 key informatics themes: Care Collaboration, Virtual Care, Precision and Acute Care, Business Models, and Digital Transformation. Philips HealthSuite solutions available across these areas enable precise, collaborative, interoperable and virtual care to address the quadruple aim of better health outcomes, improved patient and staff experience, while lowering the cost of care.

Seite 1 von 2



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Philips showcases integrated health informatics solutions across the care continuum during HIMSS21 August 9, 2021 With intelligent, secure, interoperable and collaborative solutions, Philips aims to illuminate a new path through the care continuum to address the quadruple aimNew HealthSuite solutions for acute patient management, …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Molecular Partners to Regain Global Rights to Abicipar
[Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR] Phase III study shows Roche's Polivy plus R-CHP is the ...
Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. Is Granted Preliminary Injunction Allowing it to Sail from ...
Bavarian Nordic Reports Initial Results from First-in-Human Trial of COVID-19 Vaccine
BGHL (EUR): NAV(s)
Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd. - Amungee NW-1H 2021 Work Programme – Beetaloo Sub-Basin
EV Battery Tech Offers Chance to Win IoniX Pro Trilogy EV in Summer Contest
SIKA ACQUIRES LEADING BUILDING FINISHING MORTAR COMPANY IN MEXICO
BioVie Inc. Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock
Maha Energy AB (publ) (“Maha” or the “Company”) announces new role of Chief Operating ...
Titel
Allarity Therapeutics’ oral PARP inhibitor, Stenoparib, demonstrates additional pre-clinical ...
BioNTech schließt Übernahme von Kites Neoantigen-TCR Zelltherapie-Plattform und ...
Exela Technologies erweitert das Angebot der digitalen Poststelle für kleine und mittelständische ...
Rubicon Organics Secures R&D License from Health Canada
Sanofi to acquire Translate Bio; advances deployment of mRNA technology across vaccines and ...
Sanofi to Acquire Translate Bio; Advances Deployment of mRNA Technology across Vaccines and ...
Imperial Helium Announces Spud of Second Well at the Steveville Property
Terranet Receives Purchase Order From holoride
HSN, Home Depot, Lowes, Sam’s Club, and BJ’s Wholesale to Carry Motorola Home Networking ...
LIXTE BIOTECHNOLOGY’S LB-100 ELICITS ANTI- TUMOR ACTIVITY IN SMALL LUNG CANCER MODELS BY UNIQUE ...
Titel
Allarity Therapeutics’ oral PARP inhibitor, Stenoparib, demonstrates additional pre-clinical ...
Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. Announces New Board Member
BioNTech schließt Übernahme von Kites Neoantigen-TCR Zelltherapie-Plattform und ...
AgraFlora Organics International Inc. Changing Name to Agra Ventures Ltd.
BioNTech gibt Update zu Entwicklungsplänen für nachhaltige Lösungen gegen Infektionskrankheiten ...
atai Life Sciences gründet in Partnerschaft mit der University of Queensland InnarisBio mit dem ...
Dundee Precious Metals Completes Acquisition of INV Metals
Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment’s Crackle Premieres Big-Budget Disaster Movie ...
H2O Innovation Wins Six New Projects and Commissions Six Others
Nasdaq, Inc. Announces $475 Million Accelerated Stock Repurchase Program
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board