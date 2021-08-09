Philips showcases integrated health informatics solutions across the care continuum during HIMSS21

August 9, 2021

With intelligent, secure, interoperable and collaborative solutions, Philips aims to illuminate a new path through the care continuum to address the quadruple aim

New HealthSuite solutions for acute patient management, diagnostic informatics and virtual care support health systems in their digital transformation

Amsterdam, the Netherlands – Royal Philips (NYSE: PHG, AEX: PHIA), a global leader in health technology, will showcase its latest intelligent, secure, interoperable and collaborative informatics solutions virtually during the HIMSS21 Global Health Conference & Exhibition , taking place from August 9-13 in Las Vegas, NV. Philips will showcase its deep clinical and operational expertise and introduce Philips HealthSuite solutions that foster care collaboration, help enable precision care and provide care anywhere.

While the COVID-19 pandemic has forced many healthcare leaders to focus on immediate needs and preparing for future crises, findings from the recently published 2021 Future Health Index reveal that leaders working on healthcare informatics have a positive outlook on building a resilient future, with telehealth and artificial intelligence (AI) high on their investment list. While accelerated acceptance and usage of telehealth has laid the foundations for digitalization, healthcare leaders are beginning to also focus on predictive healthcare technologies such as AI, with 84% saying they want to invest in this technology within the next three years.

“Over the past year and a half, health systems have been challenged to innovate and adapt how they deliver care and focus resources to meet patient needs. Continuing to embrace this digital transformation will help health systems thrive, while ensuring patients remain at the center of care,” said Roy Jakobs, Chief Business Leader Connected Care, Philips. “During HIMSS21, we are spotlighting our commitment to helping healthcare organizations embark on this new era of connected care and showcasing our integrated informatics solutions that help customers drive improvements in quality and efficiency of care across the continuum.”

Spotlighting Philips’ solutions that illuminate a new path through the care continuum

During HIMSS21, Philips will focus on the following 2021 key informatics themes: Care Collaboration, Virtual Care, Precision and Acute Care, Business Models, and Digital Transformation. Philips HealthSuite solutions available across these areas enable precise, collaborative, interoperable and virtual care to address the quadruple aim of better health outcomes, improved patient and staff experience, while lowering the cost of care.