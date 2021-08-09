Alico, Inc. to Present at the Sidoti Microcap Investor Conference

FORT MYERS, Fla., Aug. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alico, Inc. (“Alico” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: ALCO) today announced that John Kiernan, the Company’s President and Chief Executive Officer, and Richard Rallo, the Company’s Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, will present at the Sidoti Microcap Conference, to be held virtually August 18-19, 2021.



The Company’s presentation will begin at 10:00 am ET on Wednesday, August 18, 2021. The Company will also be hosting virtual one-on-one and small group meetings. A live broadcast of the presentation will be available online in the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at ir.alicoinc.com.