Latin Metals Expands Land Position at Auquis Copper Project, Peru

The Project is located 95 km from the coast and accessible all year-round by paved road. Auquis is a copper-molybdenum porphyry / skarn exploration project that has multiple historical geochemical stream sediment anomalies, including a single target area measuring 3.5 km by 2.0 km where all stream sediment samples assayed greater than 300 ppm copper. A total of 42 historical stream sediment samples contain multi-element anomalies across multiple drainages, with copper assays ranging from 49 ppm to 607 ppm.

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Aug. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Latin Metals Inc. ( “Latin Metals” or the “Company” ) - (TSXV: LMS) (OTCQB: LMSQF) announces that it has acquired an additional 700 hectares at its 100%-owned Auquis copper property (“ Auquis ” or the “ Project ”) located in the Peruvian Coastal Copper Belt ( Figure 1 ). This acquisition consolidates the key prospective area and increases the total Property size to 3,600 hectares.

Planned Phase I work will include a follow up stream sediment and surface sampling campaign. Agreements are being negotiated with two local communities, aiming to initiate exploration activities in this high potential property.



Coastal Copper Belt

The Coastal Copper Belt in Peru is a Cretaceous belt hosting a variety of deposit types including Porphyry, Epithermal, VMS and IOCG. Latin Metals’ 100%-owned Lacsha copper-molybdenum and Auquis copper-gold projects are both located in the northern Lima - Ica portion of the coastal belt.

Qualified Person

The technical content of this release has been approved for disclosure by Keith J. Henderson P.Geo, a Qualified Person as defined by NI 43-101 and the Company’s CEO. Mr. Henderson is not independent of the Company, as he is an employee of the Company and holds securities of the Company.

About Latin Metals

Latin Metals is a mineral exploration company acquiring a diversified portfolio of assets in South America. The Company operates with a Prospect Generator model focusing on the acquisition of prospective exploration properties at minimum cost, completing initial evaluation through cost-effective exploration to establish drill targets, and ultimately securing joint venture partners to fund drilling and advanced exploration. Shareholders gain exposure to the upside of a significant discovery without the dilution associated with funding the highest-risk drill-based exploration.