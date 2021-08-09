checkAd

Biofrontera reports preliminary revenue for the month of July 2021

Leverkusen, Germany, Aug. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Biofrontera AG (NASDAQ: BFRA; Frankfurt Stock Exchange: B8F) (the “Company”), an international biopharmaceutical company, today reported preliminary, unaudited revenue for the month of July 2021.

The Company’s preliminary, unaudited revenue from product sales in July 2021 amounted to approximately EUR 1,570 thousand, compared to EUR 1,523 thousand in July 2020, an increase of 3%.

Preliminary revenues from product sales in the US were around EUR 1,026 thousand compared to EUR 795 thousand in July 2020, an increase of 29%. In Germany, revenues from product sales amounted to approximately EUR 357 thousand, compared to EUR 572 thousand in July 2020, a decrease of 38%. In this context, the relatively high comparative sales in July 2020 in Germany resulted from catch-up effects due to the weak previous months caused by the pandemic. In the rest of Europe, the Company generated product sales of around EUR 187 thousand, compared to EUR 156 thousand in July 2020, a plus of 20%.

Preliminary unaudited revenues

  July January - July
in EUR thousands 2021 2020 2019 2021 2020 2019
USA 1,026 795 895 9,683 7,142 11,126
Germany 357 572 336 3,075 2,935 2,490
Europe (ex Germany) 187 156 210 1,906 1,121 1,567
Total revenue from product sales 1,570 1,523 1,441 14,664 11,198 15,183
Revenues from R&D projects and license payments 0 52 113 0 6,493 275
Total revenue 1,570 1,575 1,554 14,664 17,691 15,459

