Biofrontera reports preliminary revenue for the month of July 2021

Preliminary revenues from product sales in the US were around EUR 1,026 thousand compared to EUR 795 thousand in July 2020, an increase of 29%. In Germany, revenues from product sales amounted to approximately EUR 357 thousand, compared to EUR 572 thousand in July 2020, a decrease of 38%. In this context, the relatively high comparative sales in July 2020 in Germany resulted from catch-up effects due to the weak previous months caused by the pandemic. In the rest of Europe, the Company generated product sales of around EUR 187 thousand, compared to EUR 156 thousand in July 2020, a plus of 20%.

Preliminary unaudited revenues

July January - July in EUR thousands 2021 2020 2019 2021 2020 2019 USA 1,026 795 895 9,683 7,142 11,126 Germany 357 572 336 3,075 2,935 2,490 Europe (ex Germany) 187 156 210 1,906 1,121 1,567 Total revenue from product sales 1,570 1,523 1,441 14,664 11,198 15,183 Revenues from R&D projects and license payments 0 52 113 0 6,493 275 Total revenue 1,570 1,575 1,554 14,664 17,691 15,459