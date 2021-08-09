checkAd

Huntington Ingalls Industries Announces Proposed Offering of Senior Notes

NEWPORT NEWS, Va., Aug. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE: HII) (“HII” or the “Company”) announced today an offering by the Company of senior notes (collectively, the “Notes,” and such offering, the “Notes Offering”). The Notes Offering is part of the financing for the previously announced acquisition of Alion Science and Technology (“Alion”), pursuant to a Stock Purchase Agreement dated as of July 4, 2021, by and among Alion Holding Corp., Alion Holdings LLC and the Company (the “Alion Acquisition”). The Company intends to use the net proceeds from the Notes Offering, together with borrowings under its term loan credit facility, to fund the purchase price for the Alion Acquisition.

The Notes will be fully and unconditionally guaranteed, jointly and severally, on an unsecured basis, by each of the Company’s domestic subsidiaries that guarantees debt under the Company’s amended and restated revolving credit facility and, subject to certain exceptions, any domestic subsidiaries that guarantee the Company’s debt in the future under any other credit facilities or capital markets debt.

The Notes will be offered in the United States to qualified institutional buyers pursuant to Rule 144A under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Securities Act”), and outside the United States, pursuant to Regulation S under the Securities Act. The Notes have not been registered under the Securities Act and, unless so registered, may not be offered or sold in the United States absent an applicable exemption from the registration requirements of the Securities Act. This notice is being issued pursuant to and in accordance with Rule 135c under the Securities Act.

This press release is neither an offer to sell nor the solicitation of an offer to buy the Notes or any other securities, and there shall not be any offer to sell, solicitation of an offer to buy or sale of the Notes in any jurisdiction in which, or to any person to whom, such an offer, solicitation or sale is unlawful. Any offers of the Notes will be made only by means of an offering memorandum.

About Huntington Ingalls Industries

Huntington Ingalls Industries is America’s largest military shipbuilding company and a provider of professional services to partners in government and industry. For more than a century, HII’s Newport News and Ingalls shipbuilding divisions in Virginia and Mississippi have built more ships in more ship classes than any other U.S. naval shipbuilder. HII’s Technical Solutions division supports national security missions around the globe with unmanned systems, defense and federal solutions, and nuclear and environmental services. Headquartered in Newport News, Virginia, HII employs approximately 41,000 people operating both domestically and internationally.

