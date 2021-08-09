Trupanion Announces Participation at the Canaccord Genuity 41st Annual Growth Conference

SEATTLE, Aug. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Trupanion, Inc. (Nasdaq: TRUP) announced today that the Company will participate virtually in the Canaccord Genuity 41st Annual Growth Conference on Thursday, August 12, 2021. Tricia Plouf, Co-President, is scheduled to present at 3:00 pm ET and participate in meetings with investors throughout the day.



The presentation will be webcast live and can be accessed on Trupanion’s Investor Relations website at http://investors.trupanion.com.