Trupanion Announces Participation at the Canaccord Genuity 41st Annual Growth Conference

SEATTLE, Aug. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Trupanion, Inc. (Nasdaq: TRUP) announced today that the Company will participate virtually in the Canaccord Genuity 41st Annual Growth Conference on Thursday, August 12, 2021. Tricia Plouf, Co-President, is scheduled to present at 3:00 pm ET and participate in meetings with investors throughout the day.

The presentation will be webcast live and can be accessed on Trupanion’s Investor Relations website at http://investors.trupanion.com.

About Trupanion
Trupanion is a leader in medical insurance for cats and dogs throughout the United States and Canada. For over two decades, Trupanion has given pet owners peace of mind so they can focus on their pet's recovery, not financial stress. Trupanion is committed to providing pet owners with the highest value in pet medical insurance with unlimited payouts for the life of their pets. Trupanion is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol "TRUP". The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA. Trupanion policies are issued, in the United States, by its wholly-owned insurance entity American Pet Insurance Company and, in Canada, by Omega General Insurance Company. For more information, please visit Trupanion.com.

Contact:

Laura Bainbridge, Vice President, Corporate Communications
206.607.1929
InvestorRelations@trupanion.com





