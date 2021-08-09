GoodRx and Boehringer Ingelheim Announce Joint Effort to Deliver Affordability Solutions to Patients

Potential to provide approximately $15 million a year in savings for life-enhancing medications

SANTA MONICA, Calif., Aug. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GoodRx , Inc. (Nasdaq: GDRX), America’s leading resource for healthcare savings, and Boehringer Ingelheim, a privately owned, leading global biopharmaceutical company, today announced a new joint effort to increase access to patient savings programs on the GoodRx platform. Patients with type 2 diabetes or chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) can now easily enroll in manufacturer sponsored copay programs for Boehringer Ingelheim’s leading portfolio of medications to help reduce their out-of-pocket costs, with additional medications that may be added to the integration in the future. This integration and proposed integrations have the potential to deliver approximately $15 million in available savings a year for those that need life-enhancing medications, based on internal estimates.



Diabetes affects 1 in 10 Americans (more than 10% of the U.S. population), with 1.5 million people newly diagnosed each year, according to the CDC . Access to diabetes medications is a critical and often life-threatening part of ongoing treatment, and cost is a barrier for many people with diabetes, with medical expenditures approximately 2.3 times higher than they would be for people without diabetes. The CDC also estimates COPD affects more than 16 million people and is the third leading cause of death by disease in the U.S. The combined economic burden of both these conditions is estimated to be more than $286 billion ($237 billion for diabetes and $49 billion for COPD ) in direct medical costs each year.

“As insurance deductibles increase, fewer medications are covered by insurance, and more restrictions are placed on the medications that are covered, patients are left carrying more of the economic burden,” said Bansi Nagji, President of Healthcare at GoodRx. “The integration of Boehringer Ingelheim savings programs will help lower the affordability barrier for patients so they can better access the medications they need.”

Consumers looking for manufacturer savings programs for diabetes or COPD can go directly to the GoodRx website to find options available from Boehringer Ingelheim. Those who qualify with commercial insurance can find savings programs for their prescription of Jardiance (empagliflozin)*, Synjardy (empagliflozin/metformin HCI)*, Synjardy XR (empagliflozin/metformin HCI extended-release)*, Spiriva Respimat (tiotropium bromide), Stiolto Respimat (tiotropium bromide and olodaterol) and Combivent Respimat (ipratropium bromide and albuterol).