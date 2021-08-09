checkAd

Acuity Brands Filtered Far-UVC Module with Ushio Care222 Technology is the First to be UL Certified

Certification paves the way for incorporating the module into Acuity products that will treat pathogens in occupied spaces.

Atlanta, GA, Aug. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE: AYI) announced today that its Care222 filtered far-UVC module with patent-pending dosing electronics is the first germicidal UV (GUV) source in the wavelength range 200-230 nm (i.e., “far-UVC”)  to be UL LLC Certified to meet U.S. and Canadian standards for germicidal equipment for use in occupied spaces. When properly installed and administered, the module is in the Exempt risk group for photobiological hazards, as described in the IEC 62471:2006, Photobiological safety of lamps and lamp systems.

“This tremendous technical achievement has come at a time when the worldwide awareness of the need to control pathogens has never been greater. Substantive pathogen control in spaces while people are present can support vital activities where we work, live and play,” said Ron Schimmelpfenning, Vice President-Technology Solutions, Acuity Brands Lighting.

The UL Recognized Component certification paves the way for incorporating the module into a variety of Acuity Brands LED lighting products to deliver a measured 222nm far-UVC dosage in occupied spaces. These lighting products provide a 222nm far-UVC dosage that can effectively target pathogens1 throughout the day in indoor applications such as schools, hospitals, manufacturing, hospitality and retail, while maintaining a natural-looking light emittance.

“The certification of the Care222 module for use in lighting products in occupied spaces is the result of rigorous testing and evaluation performed by UL scientists working together with research and development teams from Acuity Brands and Ushio America, Inc. in what has become a breakthrough category in GUV product development. The certification process followed by UL included an assessment to IEC 62471 for the GUV module when installed and used according to instructions,” said Schimmelpfenning.

An important part of the Care222 far-UVC module development involved the creation of patent-pending dosing electronics by Acuity Brands. These electronics allow for highly precise administration of UVC doses to target pathogens1 in occupied or unoccupied spaces. The completed module is an outgrowth of the 2020 strategic alliance agreement between Acuity Brands and Ushio America which granted Acuity Brands exclusive rights in North America to incorporate Ushio’s Care222 far-UVC disinfection* technology into Acuity Brands luminaires.

