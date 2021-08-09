Acuity Brands Filtered Far-UVC Module with Ushio Care222 Technology is the First to be UL Certified

Certification paves the way for incorporating the module into Acuity products that will treat pathogens in occupied spaces.

Atlanta, GA, Aug. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE: AYI) announced today that its Care222 filtered far-UVC module with patent-pending dosing electronics is the first germicidal UV (GUV) source in the wavelength range 200-230 nm (i.e., “far-UVC”) to be UL LLC Certified to meet U.S. and Canadian standards for germicidal equipment for use in occupied spaces. When properly installed and administered, the module is in the Exempt risk group for photobiological hazards, as described in the IEC 62471:2006, Photobiological safety of lamps and lamp systems.

“This tremendous technical achievement has come at a time when the worldwide awareness of the need to control pathogens has never been greater. Substantive pathogen control in spaces while people are present can support vital activities where we work, live and play,” said Ron Schimmelpfenning, Vice President-Technology Solutions, Acuity Brands Lighting.