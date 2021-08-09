Trevor M. Saliba Recognized Among Top 10 Most Influential CEOs by IndustryWired Magazine

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / August 9, 2021 / NMS Consulting, Inc. ("NMSC") announced today that its Founder and Managing Partner, Trevor M. Saliba has been selected as one of the Top 10 Most Influential CEOs by IndustryWired …

IndustryWired is a leading business publication and source of news and insights covering a wide range of industries offering in-depth analysis on global trends, people, opinions and the economy. The July 2021 edition " Top 10 Most Influential CEOs Rising to the Top in 2021 ." features profiles of chief executive officers of growing companies who had significant achievements in 2021.

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / August 9, 2021 / NMS Consulting, Inc. ("NMSC") announced today that its Founder and Managing Partner, Trevor M. Saliba has been selected as one of the Top 10 Most Influential CEOs by IndustryWired Magazine.

As the Managing Partner and Global Head of the Private Equity, M&A and Strategy Practice Groups at NMS Consulting, Mr. Saliba is a sought-after strategic advisor to a global client base and variety of industries.

NMS Consulting is a global management consulting and strategy firm focused on delivering client solutions to a global client base comprised of private and public companies, governments, philanthropic organizations and the individuals who lead.

Since its founding and under Mr. Saliba's leadership, the firm has grown to a global organization of more than 250 seasoned professionals across fifteen offices located throughout the United States, Europe, Asia and Middle East resulting in a unique multi-disciplinary platform.

About NMS Consulting

For more information, please visit www.nmsconsulting.com.

