DGAP-News AlzChem Group AG invests approx. EUR 11 million in the expansion of Creapure(R) capacities and precursors
|
DGAP-News: AlzChem Group AG / Key word(s): Market Report
AlzChem Group AG invests approx. EUR 11 million in the expansion of Creapure(R) capacities and precursors
"With the planned investments, we will achieve further profitable growth. We will take advantage of our strong position in the premium creatine segment of the sports and health market. Likewise, we will benefit noticeably from our unique position as the quality leader 'Made in Germany'," explains Andreas Niedermaier, CEO of AlzChem Group AG.
The sports and health market is a growth market that has grown significantly in recent years. Sports nutrition is increasingly expanding from competitive sports to users who focus on fitness and a healthy lifestyle. Accordingly, marketing activities for Creapure(R) are increasingly being extended to these users. At the same time, AlzChem is focusing on strategic partnerships, for example in Europe, in order to participate with Creapure(R) in the strong growth in the market for vegan and vegetarian foods.
AlzChem Group Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de
|Diskussion: AlzChem Group AG (vormals Softmatic AG)
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare