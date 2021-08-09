AlzChem Group AG invests approx. EUR 11 million in the expansion of Creapure(R) capacities and precursors

checkAd

Trostberg, August 9, 2021 - AlzChem Group AG, a vertically integrated specialty chemicals supplier with a leading market position in selected niche markets, is experiencing sustained high demand for its Creapure(R) product, the world's purest creatine monohydrate, which is used as a dietary supplement in sports nutrition and more and more in vegan and vegetarian foods. Against this background, the company has decided to significantly increase its production capacity for creatine monohydrate and to take advantage of additional opportunities in the market by expanding its production facility for sodium sarcosinate, the precursor of creatine monohydrate. A total of approx. EUR 11 million is to be invested in both measures. Commissioning is planned in stages from the 2nd quarter of 2022.

"With the planned investments, we will achieve further profitable growth. We will take advantage of our strong position in the premium creatine segment of the sports and health market. Likewise, we will benefit noticeably from our unique position as the quality leader 'Made in Germany'," explains Andreas Niedermaier, CEO of AlzChem Group AG.

The sports and health market is a growth market that has grown significantly in recent years. Sports nutrition is increasingly expanding from competitive sports to users who focus on fitness and a healthy lifestyle. Accordingly, marketing activities for Creapure(R) are increasingly being extended to these users. At the same time, AlzChem is focusing on strategic partnerships, for example in Europe, in order to participate with Creapure(R) in the strong growth in the market for vegan and vegetarian foods.

