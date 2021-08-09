Bank of Southern California Opens Westlake Village Office to Better Serve Business Community

Shelley Gibson serves as Senior Vice President, Relationship Manager and is responsible for developing client relationships and expanding the Bank’s client base in the region. An accomplished Banker with more than thirty years of banking experience, she specializes in providing personalized banking solutions to entrepreneurs, professionals, business owners, and high-net-worth individuals. Ms. Gibson is involved in the local community and has supported many non-profit organizations. She has a bachelor’s degree from California State University, Northridge.

Bank of Southern California, N.A. (OTC Pink: BCAL), a commercial bank headquartered in San Diego, is pleased to announce that it has expanded into Ventura County with the opening of a full-service branch in Westlake Village. The office is located at 875 S. Westlake Blvd., Suite 101. The company’s expansion efforts in the region are led by Bill Sloan, Executive Vice President, Commercial Banking Manager, and a team of senior banking professionals.

Daniel Quick serves as Senior Vice President, Relationship Manager and is responsible for growing Bank of Southern California’s presence in the region. Previously, he held the position of Senior Relationship Manager for a well-known commercial bank in Thousand Oaks. Active in the community, he is involved with Junior Achievement of Southern California. Mr. Quick holds a bachelor’s degree from DeVry University.

“Our office in Westlake Village further supports our efforts to expand our network and presence in the region, thus providing us with the opportunity to meet the growing demand of businesses in Ventura County,” said Richard Hernandez, Chief Banking Officer. “Westlake Village is attractive, not only because of its proximity to the Bank’s existing footprint, but also because of the number of businesses in the region left unserved by larger banks,” Hernandez added.

About Bank of Southern California

A growing commercial bank, established in 2001, Bank of Southern California, N.A., with headquarters in San Diego, CA, is locally owned and managed, and offers a range of financial products to individuals, professionals and small-to-medium sized businesses. The Bank’s solution-driven, relationship-based approach to banking provides accessibility to decision makers and enhances value through strong partnerships with its clients. The Bank currently operates branches in San Diego County, Los Angeles County, Ventura County, Orange County, San Bernardino County, and the Coachella Valley in Riverside County. For more information, please visit https://www.banksocal.com or call 844.BNK.SOCAL.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210809005040/en/