Sterling to Participate in the Sidoti August Microcap Conference on Thursday, August 19th

Sterling Construction Company, Inc. (NasdaqGS: STRL), ("Sterling" or the "Company") today announced that its Chief Executive Officer, Joe Cutillo and Executive Vice President & CFO, Ronald Ballschmiede are scheduled to present at the Sidoti August Microcap Conference on Thursday, August 19, 2021 beginning at 11:30 AM ET.

STRL’s management will be available for one-on-one meetings all day. To schedule a meeting please contact your Sidoti institutional sales representative or Fred Buonocore at fbuonocore@equityny.com.

Additionally, a live webcast of the presentation will take place from 11:30 AM - 12:00 PM ET and will be available at https://www.sidoti.com/conferences-events/virtual-microcap-conference- ....

An archived recording of the presentation will also be available for 90 days following the live webcast in the investor relations section of the company's website at www.strlco.com.

About Sterling

Sterling Construction Company, Inc. operates through a variety of subsidiaries within three segments specializing in Heavy Civil, Specialty Services and Residential projects in the United States (the “U.S.”), primarily across the southern U.S., the Rocky Mountain States, California and Hawaii, as well as other areas with strategic construction opportunities. Heavy Civil includes infrastructure and rehabilitation projects for highways, roads, bridges, airfields, ports, light rail, water, wastewater and storm drainage systems. Specialty Services projects include land development activities (including site excavation and drainage, drilling and blasting for excavation), foundations for multi-family homes, parking structures and other commercial concrete projects. Residential projects include concrete foundations for single-family homes. From strategy to operations, we are committed to sustainability by operating responsibly to safeguard and improve society’s quality of life.

