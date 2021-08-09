checkAd

POSaBIT to Present at Canaccord Genuity's 41st Annual Growth Conference

POSaBIT Systems Corporation (CSE: PBIT, OTC: POSAF), the leading provider of payments infrastructure in the cannabis industry, today announced that management will present at:

Canaccord Genuity's 41st Annual Growth Conference
 Date: Wednesday, Aug 11, 2021
Time: at 4:00-4:25 PM ET (Track 12)
Webcast: https://wsw.com/webcast/canaccord60/posaf/2650692

To learn more about the event or to schedule a one-on-one meeting with management, please contact your conference representative or james@haydenir.com.

About POSaBIT

POSaBIT (CSE: PBIT) is a financial technology company that delivers unique and innovative, blockchain-enabled payment processing and point-of-sale systems for cash-only businesses. POSaBIT specializes in resolving pain points for complex, high-risk, emerging industries like cannabis with an all-in-one solution that is compliant, user-friendly and utilizes top-of-the-line hardware. POSaBIT’s unique solution provides a safer and transparent environment for merchants while creating a better overall experience for the consumer. For additional information, visit: www.posabit.com .




