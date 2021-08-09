Arcimoto to Report Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on Aug. 16

checkAd

Arcimoto, Inc. (NASDAQ: FUV), makers of fun, affordable, ultra-efficient electric vehicles for everyday drivers and fleets, will release financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2021, on Monday, Aug. 16.

Arcimoto will report second quarter 2021 financial results on Aug. 16 (Photo by Arcimoto)

Following the release, management will host a stakeholder webcast at 2:00 p.m. PDT (5:00 p.m. EDT) on Aug. 16 to discuss the company’s progress on its mission to catalyze sustainable transportation, which will open with Arcimoto's vision and a corporate update, followed by a Q&A with investors powered by Say.

To submit questions for the webcast, please visit the Say platform. Investors with brokerages using the Say platform can participate directly in their investing app or broker website. The Q&A platform is now open, and will close for questions at 2 p.m. PDT on Aug. 16.

To view the webcast or pose a question, use the links below:

Second Quarter 2021 Stakeholder Webcast
Date: Monday, Aug. 16, 2021
Time: 2:00 p.m. PDT (5:00 p.m. EDT)
Submit A Question: https://app.saytechnologies.com/arcimoto-2021-q2
Webcast: https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_ESd4cOe0SEqJz5fiWvRBiQ

Please login to the webcast at least 15 seconds before the start to ensure timely participation.

A playback of the webcast will be available for replay for 60 or more days on the IR section of the Arcimoto website at https://www.arcimoto.com/investor/.

For the latest company updates, follow Arcimoto on YouTube, Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and LinkedIn. A replay of the Company’s latest quarterly earnings webinar can be viewed here. For more information, visit Arcimoto.com.

About Arcimoto, Inc.

Arcimoto (NASDAQ: FUV) develops and manufactures ultra-efficient and affordable electric vehicles to help the world shift to a sustainable transportation system. Now available to preorder customers in California, Oregon, Washington, and Florida, the Arcimoto FUV is purpose-built for everyday driving, transforming ordinary trips into pure-electric joyrides. Available for preorder, the Deliverator and Rapid Responder provide last-mile delivery and emergency response functionality, respectively, at a fraction of the cost and environmental impact of traditional gas-powered vehicles. Two additional concept prototypes built on the versatile Arcimoto platform are currently in development: the Cameo, aimed at the film and influencer industry; and the Roadster, designed to be the ultimate on-road fun machine. Every Arcimoto vehicle is built at the Arcimoto Manufacturing Plant in Eugene, Oregon. For more information, please visit Arcimoto.com.

