Salonpas(R) Launches Website for Healthcare Professionals - Product Samples, Clinical Study Information and more at SalonpasPro.com

FLORHAM PARK, NJ / ACCESSWIRE / August 9, 2021 / Hisamitsu America, today, announces that Salonpas® the number one doctor-recommended brand of pain relief patches in the United States*, has launched SalonpasPro.com , a website exclusively for healthcare professionals.

SalonpasPro.com includes information on all Salonpas products as well as clinical studies and key opinion leader commentary. The new website also offers Samples and product support materials to healthcare professionals who register.

Salonpas® offers a full line of patch, cream, roll-on, gel and spray products that employ a variety of active ingredients, formulas, and technologies. Salonpas Patches include:

Salonpas Pain Relief Patch LARGE - The first FDA-approved OTC topical pain reliever that provides powerful relief for up to 12 hours and the only OTC patch indicated to treat mild and moderate pain.

Salonpas Pain Relieving Patch - Clinically proven to reduce pain severity and improve brief pain inventory (BPI) quality of life measures.

Salonpas Lidocaine Pain-Relieving Gel-Patch - The #1 selling OTC patch in the United States, which provides the maximum strength lidocaine without a prescription.

The Salonpas portfolio broadly provides temporary relief of minor aches and pains of muscles and joints associated with arthritis, simple backache, sprains, bruises and strains.

Product Samples, Clinical Studies, and Guidelines information

SalonpasPro.com offers samples, clinical studies, and guidelines information, all beneficial to medical professionals.

"Providing healthcare professionals with clinical evidence, product information and product samples, supports their treatment recommendation to patients who are suffering from pain. HCP recommendations ensure people in pain have access to safe and effective topical OTC analgesics," said John Incledon, President, Hisamitsu America, the marketers of Salonpas®, the world's number one OTC pain patch brand.

The trend of increasing recommendations for topical pain relievers follows an expanding set of guidance and recommendations from leading medical authorities. In guidance issued in August 2020, the American College of Physicians (ACP) and the American Academy of Family Physicians (AAFP) recommend the use of topical nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDS) as first-line therapy for treating acute, non-low back pain from musculoskeletal injuries in outpatient settings. Earlier, the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) issued guidance to clinicians to consider topical pain relievers as first-line therapy in response to the Opioid crisis.