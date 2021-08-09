checkAd

Salonpas(R) Launches Website for Healthcare Professionals - Product Samples, Clinical Study Information and more at SalonpasPro.com

Autor: Accesswire
09.08.2021, 15:10  |  40   |   |   

FLORHAM PARK, NJ / ACCESSWIRE / August 9, 2021 / Hisamitsu America, today, announces that Salonpas® the number one doctor-recommended brand of pain relief patches in the United States*, has launched SalonpasPro.com, a website exclusively for …

FLORHAM PARK, NJ / ACCESSWIRE / August 9, 2021 / Hisamitsu America, today, announces that Salonpas® the number one doctor-recommended brand of pain relief patches in the United States*, has launched SalonpasPro.com, a website exclusively for healthcare professionals.

Foto: Accesswire
Foto: Accesswire

SalonpasPro.com includes information on all Salonpas products as well as clinical studies and key opinion leader commentary. The new website also offers Samples and product support materials to healthcare professionals who register.

Salonpas® offers a full line of patch, cream, roll-on, gel and spray products that employ a variety of active ingredients, formulas, and technologies. Salonpas Patches include:

The Salonpas portfolio broadly provides temporary relief of minor aches and pains of muscles and joints associated with arthritis, simple backache, sprains, bruises and strains.

Product Samples, Clinical Studies, and Guidelines information

SalonpasPro.com offers samples, clinical studies, and guidelines information, all beneficial to medical professionals.

"Providing healthcare professionals with clinical evidence, product information and product samples, supports their treatment recommendation to patients who are suffering from pain. HCP recommendations ensure people in pain have access to safe and effective topical OTC analgesics," said John Incledon, President, Hisamitsu America, the marketers of Salonpas®, the world's number one OTC pain patch brand.

The trend of increasing recommendations for topical pain relievers follows an expanding set of guidance and recommendations from leading medical authorities. In guidance issued in August 2020, the American College of Physicians (ACP) and the American Academy of Family Physicians (AAFP) recommend the use of topical nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDS) as first-line therapy for treating acute, non-low back pain from musculoskeletal injuries in outpatient settings. Earlier, the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) issued guidance to clinicians to consider topical pain relievers as first-line therapy in response to the Opioid crisis.

Seite 1 von 2



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Salonpas(R) Launches Website for Healthcare Professionals - Product Samples, Clinical Study Information and more at SalonpasPro.com FLORHAM PARK, NJ / ACCESSWIRE / August 9, 2021 / Hisamitsu America, today, announces that Salonpas® the number one doctor-recommended brand of pain relief patches in the United States*, has launched SalonpasPro.com, a website exclusively for …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Oil and Gas Industry and Green Advocates have a duty to Make Energy Poverty History in Africa with ...
SolGold PLC Annouces Ecuador Executive Decree and Mining Action Plan
China XLX Announces 2021 Interim Results Strong and Solid Recovery with NP Surging by 259%
Euro Sun Mining Announces Intention to List on LSE
Angle PLC - Study Highlights Superior Performance of Parsortix
Cease Trade Order Issued by the Ontario Securities Commission
Rekor Systems to Acquire Waycare Technologies, Ltd.
Hannan Soil Sampling Continues to Extend Scale and Define Continuity of Copper-Silver ...
IMC Partners with Leading US Brand to Launch cbdMD Products in Israel and Provides Further Details ...
SUIC Midas New Product MT Unified Procurement(TM) With On-Demand Delivery For Merchants To Generate ...
Titel
HIVE Blockchain Receives MCTO
Komo Plant Based Foods Announces DTC Eligibility
Petroteq Provides Update on Form 10-Q and New Subscription
Green Stream Holdings, Inc., Management Announces That It Sees Its Solar Greenhouse Technologies As ...
Charge Powerbanks Announces Partnership with the Mubadala Silicon Valley Classic
ECC Ventures 3 Corp. Enters Letter of Intent with Sparx Technology Inc. for Qualifying Transaction
Oil Discovery in Namibia's Kavango Basin Represents Hope for Namibians and the Environment (By NJ ...
2021 Second Quarter Report
Cielo Announces the Closing of CDN$4M Unsecured Convertible Debenture Financing
Petroteq Announces Management Changes
Titel
Network-1 Announces Settlement of Patent Litigation With Hewlett Packard
Medaro Mining Closes Private Placement
Green Stream Holdings, Inc. Nationally Recognized Solar Engineering Completes a Second Feasibility ...
Empower Clinics Reports Record Q1 2021 Results with Revenues Over $2.5M CAD
Petroteq Announces Expected Late Filing of Financial Statements and Application for Management ...
Chuck's Vintage, A Wholly-Owned Subsidiary of Green Stream Holdings, Inc., Announces That Its Staff ...
Canadian Overseas Petroleum Limited Provides Fourth Bi-Weekly Status Report and Announces ...
MorphoSys Concludes a US $100 Million Capital Increase to Implement the Purchase of 1,337,552 ...
HIVE Blockchain Announces Late Filing of Annual Financial Statements
INCC Completes Acquisition of SoundTech AI, Inc.
Titel
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Initiates Collaboration to Study the Production of a Pellet Feed Direct Reduced Product Using ...
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Completion of Subscription
Electrovaya Announces Litarion Settlement
TDG Gold Corp. Appoints Christy Smith as Vice President Sustainability and Affirms Allyship with ...
TDG Gold Corp. Announces Private Placement
Neutrisci Ships Tabletz Rush Order to #1 CBD Retailer in Japan
Northern Dynasty: US Army Corps of Engineers finalizes Administrative Record for Pebble Project ...
AmmPower Corp. Laying Groundwork for Future Potential Production of Modular Green Ammonia Units
MAS GOLD Provides Final North Lake Drill Results Announces Continued 2021 Drilling at North Lake ...