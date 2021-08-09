Liberty Latin America Completes Acquisition of Telefónica’s Operations in Costa Rica

Liberty Latin America Ltd. (“Liberty Latin America” or “LLA”) (NASDAQ: LILA and LILAK, OTC Link: LILAB) today announced it has completed the acquisition of Telefónica S.A.’s (“Telefónica”) wireless operations in Costa Rica (“Telefónica Costa Rica”).

Balan Nair, President and CEO of Liberty Latin America, commented, “We are excited to welcome Telefónica Costa Rica’s employees and customers to Liberty Latin America. By combining our fixed business, Cabletica, with the mobile network operating under the Movistar brand, we will offer greater value to our customers. We are committed to providing even more connectivity solutions to Costa Ricans, as we aim to bring converged offerings to the market. Together we are stronger and will be able to offer differentiated products and services to our customers, provide greater opportunities for our employees, and strengthen our ties to the communities we serve.”