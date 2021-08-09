JFrog to Present at KeyBanc’s Virtual Technology Leadership Forum

JFrog Ltd. (“JFrog”) (NASDAQ: FROG), the liquid software company, today announced that Shlomi Ben Haim, Co-Founder and CEO, and Jacob Shulman, CFO, will present at KeyBanc’s Virtual Technology Leadership Forum on Tuesday, August 10, 2021 at 1:00pm PT / 4:00pm ET.

A live webcast and replay will be available on the Company's investor relations website at https://investors.jfrog.com/events-and-presentations/events.