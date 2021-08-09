checkAd

ModivCare Announces $400 Million Private Offering of Senior Notes

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
09.08.2021   

ModivCare Inc. (“ModivCare”) (Nasdaq: MODV), today announced a private placement offering of $400 million in aggregate principal amount of newly issued senior notes maturing in 2029 (the “notes”), issued by ModivCare Escrow Issuer, Inc. (the “Escrow Issuer”), a Delaware corporation established to issue the notes. Completion of the offering is subject to, among other things, pricing and standard closing and market conditions.

ModivCare intends to use the proceeds from the notes to (i) pay the consideration in connection with the acquisition of VRI Intermediate Holdings, LLC (the “VRI Acquisition”), and (ii) pay fees and expenses incurred in connection with the VRI Acquisition.

The gross proceeds of the offering will be deposited into a segregated escrow account until the date that certain escrow release conditions are satisfied. The escrow conditions include the consummation of the VRI Acquisition and the merger of the Escrow Issuer into ModivCare, among other conditions precedent. Prior to the consummation of the VRI Acquisition and satisfaction of the escrow release conditions and pending the release of the escrowed property (if applicable), the notes will be secured by a first priority security interest in the escrow account and escrowed property. From and after the consummation of the VRI Acquisition and satisfaction of the escrow release conditions and following the release of the escrowed property (if applicable), the notes and the note guarantees will not be secured, and will be ModivCare’s and each of its then current and future wholly owned domestic subsidiaries’ (the “Guarantors”) senior obligations and will rank equal in right of payment with any of ModivCare’s and the Guarantors’ existing and future senior indebtedness, including indebtedness under ModivCare’s credit facility.

The notes and the note guarantees will rank senior in right of payment to any of ModivCare’s and the Guarantors’ existing and future indebtedness and obligations that are, by their terms, expressly subordinated to the notes and the note guarantees. The notes and related note guarantees will be effectively junior to all of ModivCare’s and the Guarantors’ existing and future secured indebtedness, including indebtedness under the credit facility, to the extent of the value of the collateral securing such indebtedness. The notes will also be structurally junior to all indebtedness of ModivCare’s subsidiaries that do not guarantee the notes.

