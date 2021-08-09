checkAd

JZZ Technologies, Inc. Expands Management Team with Addition of Deirdrea Renwick as Chief Financial Officer

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
09.08.2021, 15:20  |  18   |   |   

Deirdrea Renwick brings a wealth of financial experience to JZZ Technologies, Inc. to help the company structure initiatives as it ramps up revenues

Calverton, New York, Aug. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In an effort to expand its management team and board, JZZ Technologies, Inc. (OTC Pink: JZZI) is adding key personnel to aid the company with its major expansion plans. The first in a series of prominent appointments is Deirdrea Renwick to the position of Chief Financial Officer of the company, effective immediately.

In her more than 25 years of working in the financial field, Ms. Renwick has acted as the accountant, controller, and CFO for a broad group of companies and industries. She has also implemented marketing and advertising strategies for various types of industries ranging from non-profits to manufacturing, retail, service industries, and automotive. Her guidance has been instrumental in leading and managing these organizations' finances, corporate strategies, and their ability to succeed in different environments.

Ms. Renwick was the former Treasurer for the Fair Harbor Fire District and the Treasurer and Secretary for the Great River Fire District in New York. She has managed contracts with National Advertising firms in her capacity as CFO and acted as sales manager, controller, and CFO for distribution centers in New York. In 1995 she founded Gott Management to better serve a diverse client base with complete financial services locally in Long Island and the five Burroughs of New York. That practice was expanded widely to include services in everything from bookkeeping and accounting to financial management services locally and in North Carolina, Michigan, Connecticut, Maryland, California, and New Jersey.

"We have been making tremendous progress as a company, and our initiatives have reached a point where we require a skilled and capable professional like Deirdrea Renwick to guide financial strategy and reporting," says Charles Cardona, CEO of JZZ Technologies, Inc.

"Ms. Renwick has an impressive background in helping companies and organizations to grow, launch products, and build within their market space. She brings many diverse talents to the table, along with a fantastic work ethic. Her experience will be critical as we expand our digital properties and other ventures, particularly in structuring deals, acquisitions, and further funding the company. We are fortunate to have Deirdrea Renwick joining JZZ Technologies Inc. to help guide our team in her role as CFO."

About JZZ Technologies, Inc.

JZZ Technologies, Inc. is a media technology company rolling up projects and partnerships through online media and apps (activelifestylemedia.com), content creation, digital marketing, streaming video content, publishing, and free over-the-air television targeted at adults 55+.  

DISCLAIMER 
Certain statements contained herein are "forward-looking" statements (as such term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995). Because such statements include risks and uncertainties, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements.

Contact:
JZZ Technologies, Inc.
Charles Cardona, CEO

Email: ccardona@jzztechnologies.com
Website: https://www.jzztechnologies.com/

Attachment





0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

JZZ Technologies, Inc. Expands Management Team with Addition of Deirdrea Renwick as Chief Financial Officer Deirdrea Renwick brings a wealth of financial experience to JZZ Technologies, Inc. to help the company structure initiatives as it ramps up revenuesCalverton, New York, Aug. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - In an effort to expand its management team …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Molecular Partners to Regain Global Rights to Abicipar
[Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR] Phase III study shows Roche's Polivy plus R-CHP is the ...
Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. Is Granted Preliminary Injunction Allowing it to Sail from ...
Bavarian Nordic Reports Initial Results from First-in-Human Trial of COVID-19 Vaccine
BGHL (EUR): NAV(s)
Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd. - Amungee NW-1H 2021 Work Programme – Beetaloo Sub-Basin
EV Battery Tech Offers Chance to Win IoniX Pro Trilogy EV in Summer Contest
SIKA ACQUIRES LEADING BUILDING FINISHING MORTAR COMPANY IN MEXICO
BioVie Inc. Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock
Maha Energy AB (publ) (“Maha” or the “Company”) announces new role of Chief Operating ...
Titel
Allarity Therapeutics’ oral PARP inhibitor, Stenoparib, demonstrates additional pre-clinical ...
BioNTech schließt Übernahme von Kites Neoantigen-TCR Zelltherapie-Plattform und ...
Exela Technologies erweitert das Angebot der digitalen Poststelle für kleine und mittelständische ...
Rubicon Organics Secures R&D License from Health Canada
Sanofi to acquire Translate Bio; advances deployment of mRNA technology across vaccines and ...
Sanofi to Acquire Translate Bio; Advances Deployment of mRNA Technology across Vaccines and ...
Imperial Helium Announces Spud of Second Well at the Steveville Property
Terranet Receives Purchase Order From holoride
HSN, Home Depot, Lowes, Sam’s Club, and BJ’s Wholesale to Carry Motorola Home Networking ...
LIXTE BIOTECHNOLOGY’S LB-100 ELICITS ANTI- TUMOR ACTIVITY IN SMALL LUNG CANCER MODELS BY UNIQUE ...
Titel
Allarity Therapeutics’ oral PARP inhibitor, Stenoparib, demonstrates additional pre-clinical ...
Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. Announces New Board Member
BioNTech schließt Übernahme von Kites Neoantigen-TCR Zelltherapie-Plattform und ...
AgraFlora Organics International Inc. Changing Name to Agra Ventures Ltd.
BioNTech gibt Update zu Entwicklungsplänen für nachhaltige Lösungen gegen Infektionskrankheiten ...
atai Life Sciences gründet in Partnerschaft mit der University of Queensland InnarisBio mit dem ...
Dundee Precious Metals Completes Acquisition of INV Metals
Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment’s Crackle Premieres Big-Budget Disaster Movie ...
H2O Innovation Wins Six New Projects and Commissions Six Others
Nasdaq, Inc. Announces $475 Million Accelerated Stock Repurchase Program
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board