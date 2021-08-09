“Fabrica 2.0 Machine” Replaces the “Tera 250” Name, Following the Latest Acquisition by Nano Dimension

Nano Dimension Expands its Reach Beyond Additive Manufacturing Electronics

Sunrise, Florida, Aug. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nano Dimension Ltd. (Nasdaq: NNDM), an industry leading Additively Manufactured Electronics (AME) and Printed Electronics (PE) manufacturing system provider announced today that Nanofabrica Ltd. and its 3D additively manufacturing (AM) printing system have been officially renamed following the acquisition by Nano Dimension in April 2021. It is now known as “Nano Dimension’s Fabrica Group”, and its micro AM technology printing system Tera 250 is now Fabrica 2.0 3D-Additive-Micro-Manufacturing-Machine.

Since commercializing the Fabrica 2.0 machine, Fabrica Group has been making significant headway positioning micro-3D printing as a viable alternative to traditional micro plastic fabrication technologies. The key advantage is the way in which 3D printing allows for the design and production of complex micro geometries at no additional cost. The Fabrica 2.0 is also much more agile and flexible than traditional manufacturing technologies. The requirement for no tooling means that designs can be altered with minimal expense, and the potential for mass customization is now open to players in the micro manufacturing sector.

Fabrica 2.0 is used in the areas of medical devices, micro-optics, semi-conductors, micro-electronics, micro-electro-mechanical systems (MEMS), micro fluidics, and life sciences, making products such as casings for micro-electronics, micro springs, micro actuators and micro sensors, and numerous medical components such as micro valves, micro syringes, and surgical devices.

Dr. Jon Donner, General Manager and Head of Fabrica Sales team, stated, “The acquisition by Nano Dimension, allows Fabrica to accelerate its commercialization. The Fabrica 2.0 machine is appropriate for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) in all industry sectors that are looking to manufacture small parts or larger parts with micron level accuracy. The opportunities we are facing are vast. With Nano Dimension’s support and geographical wingspan, we are accelerating our sales efforts toward the goal of introducing our technology to all relevant vertical markets across all geographies. Nano Dimension has a high profile in the AM sector, and rebranding our micro-AM technology as the “Fabrica 2.0 machine” emphasizes the fact that we are pragmatically focused on opportunities for ‘micro-fabrica-ting’ parts and components using 3D-AM as an alternative to traditional technologies.”