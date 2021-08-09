checkAd

Green Plains Completes Offering of Common Stock

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
09.08.2021, 15:20  |  38   |   |   

OMAHA, Neb., Aug. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) today announced the completion of its underwritten public offering of 5,462,500 shares of common stock at a price to the public of $32.00 per share. This includes the purchase of 712,500 shares of common stock by the underwriters pursuant to the full exercise of their overallotment option. The shares of common stock were offered and sold in a public offering under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended. The company’s estimated net proceeds from the common stock offering were approximately $164.9 million after deducting the initial purchasers’ discounts and commissions and its estimated offering expenses.

The company intends to use the net proceeds from the common stock offering for growth investments to further accelerate its downstream development opportunities.

Jefferies and BofA Securities acted as joint book-running managers for the offering. BMO Capital Markets, Craig-Hallum Capital Group, Roth Capital Partners, Stephens Inc. and Truist Securities acted as co-managers for the offering.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell, or the solicitation of an offer to buy, any securities referred to in this press release, nor will there be any sale of any such securities, in any state or other jurisdiction in which such offer, sale or solicitation would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of such state or jurisdiction. The offering is being made pursuant to an effective shelf registration statement on file with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”). The offering will be made only by means of a prospectus supplement and an accompanying prospectus. An electronic copy of the prospectus supplement, together with the accompanying prospectus, is available on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. Alternatively, copies of these documents can be obtained by contacting: Jefferies LLC, by mail at 520 Madison Avenue, 2nd Floor, New York, NY 10022, Attention: Equity Syndicate Prospectus Department, or by telephone at (877) 821-7388, or by email to Prospectus_Department@Jefferies.com; or BofA Securities, Inc., by mail at NC1-004-03-43, 200 North College Street, 3rd Floor, Charlotte, NC 28255-0001, Attention: Prospectus Department, or email at dg.prospectus_requests@bofa.com.

