checkAd

Maersk Profits to Beat Consensus Through 2023, Kepler Cheuvreux Says

Autor: PLX AI
09.08.2021, 15:16  |  22   |   |   

(PLX AI) – Maersk is riding a wave of strong freight rates and its net profit is likely to beat consensus every year through 2023, analysts at Kepler Cheuvreux said, reiterating their buy recommendation on the stock. Price target raised to DKK …

  • (PLX AI) – Maersk is riding a wave of strong freight rates and its net profit is likely to beat consensus every year through 2023, analysts at Kepler Cheuvreux said, reiterating their buy recommendation on the stock.
  • Price target raised to DKK 22,900 from DKK 22,100
  • Expect a net profit for 2021 of $15,155 million (consensus $11,704 million), $9,261 million for 2022 (consensus $5,382m) and $7,370 million in 2023 (consensus $4,097 million), Kepler said
A.P. Moeller - Maersk (B) Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de

Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Maersk Profits to Beat Consensus Through 2023, Kepler Cheuvreux Says (PLX AI) – Maersk is riding a wave of strong freight rates and its net profit is likely to beat consensus every year through 2023, analysts at Kepler Cheuvreux said, reiterating their buy recommendation on the stock. Price target raised to DKK …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
BioNTech Q2 Revenue Much Better Than Expected; Posts EUR 2.8 Billion Profit
Veoneer Says Qualcomm Bid Likely Superior Proposal; to Engage in Discussions
AstraZeneca Positive Enhertu Data Can Lead to $2 Billion in Sales: Analysts
Lufthansa Likely to Underperform on Capital Increase Uncertainty, Analyst Says
Wacker Neuson Q2 EBIT EUR 56.5 Million
Bavarian Nordic Says Initial Trial Results Show COVID-19 Vaccine Is Well Tolerated
Pandora Rebounds as Carnegie Sees Buying Opportunity
PREVIEW: Netcompany Seen Showing Strong Revenue Growth, Analysts Say
Vestas Ventures invests in Salamander Quick Lift Crane Technology
Ambu Short Position Reduced By Marshall Wace
Titel
Outokumpu Q2 Earnings Top Consensus; Sees Stronger Sales Growth in Second Half
Zurich Italy Buys Deutsche Bank Financial Advisors Network
Bayer Buys Vividion Therapeutics for $1.5 Billion Upfront Plus Milestones
Siemens Names Bienert CEO of Financial Services
BioNTech Q2 Revenue Much Better Than Expected; Posts EUR 2.8 Billion Profit
Novo Nordisk Keeps Rising as BofA Upgrades Twice on New Obesity Drug
HelloFresh Rebounds from Deep Losses as Bank of America Sees Buying Opportunity
Mowi Is Still a Buy Despite Q2 Earnings Miss, Nordea Says
PREVIEW: Novo Nordisk New Obesity Drug & Guidance in Focus, Analysts Say
SGS Says Granzer Acquisition Was Canceled
Titel
Novo Nordisk Rises as Wegovy Demand Leads to Shortage in U.S.
Nordex Can Almost Double Over 12 Months, Bank of America Says
Geberit Hires Tobias Knechtle as New CFO
Daimler Says Mercedes-Benz to Go All Electric By End of Decade
Atos Cuts Revenue, Operating Margin Outlook for the Year
PepsiCo Q2 Earnings Beat Consensus; Outlook Raised for 2021
BASF Venture Capital Invests in UrbanKisaan
Siemens to Build 100 MW Battery Storage Facility in Germany
Scatec Seen Opening Down After Sizable EBITDA Miss
Siemens Gamesa Dives 16% After Big Profit Warning; Vestas & Nordex Follow
Titel
Novo Nordisk Rises as Wegovy Demand Leads to Shortage in U.S.
RIB Software Names Rene Wolf as New CEO
Duerr Buys Hekuma with Sales of EUR 40 million
SAP Shares Rise After Bank of America Double Upgrade
BASF Buys Zodiac Enterprises Assets in Texas
Nokia Shares Jump Nearly 6% at Open After SEB Sees Potential Guidance Upgrade
Meyer Burger to Sell 160 Million New Shares, Green Bond
Bayer Says FDA Approves Finerenone for Chronic Kidney Disease
Wienerberger Buys FloPlast, Cork Plastics with Combined Revenues of EUR 100 Million
Nordex Can Almost Double Over 12 Months, Bank of America Says

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
06.08.21Maersk Cash Pile Leaves Room for Extra Returns to Shareholders, Analysts Say
PLX AI | Analysen
06.08.21Aktien Europa: Lethargie vor US-Arbeitsmarktbericht nach bisher starker Woche
dpa-AFX | Marktberichte
03.08.21Maersk Benefiting from Exceptional Market for Longer Than Expected, Analysts Say
PLX AI | Analysen
02.08.21Maersk Guidance Upgrade Is Bigger Than Expected, Sydbank Says
PLX AI | Analysen
02.08.21Maersk Raises FY Outlook After Q2 Earnings Beat Expectations
PLX AI | Analysen
30.07.21BERENBERG stuft A.P. Moller-Maersk auf 'Buy'
dpa-AFX Analysen | Analysen: kaufen
20.07.21Studie: Transport und Logistik mit unterschiedlichen Aussichten
dpa-AFX | Weitere Nachrichten