Maersk Profits to Beat Consensus Through 2023, Kepler Cheuvreux Says
(PLX AI) – Maersk is riding a wave of strong freight rates and its net profit is likely to beat consensus every year through 2023, analysts at Kepler Cheuvreux said, reiterating their buy recommendation on the stock. Price target raised to DKK …
(PLX AI) – Maersk is riding a wave of strong freight rates and its net profit is likely to beat consensus every year through 2023, analysts at Kepler Cheuvreux said, reiterating their buy recommendation on the stock. Price target raised to DKK …
- (PLX AI) – Maersk is riding a wave of strong freight rates and its net profit is likely to beat consensus every year through 2023, analysts at Kepler Cheuvreux said, reiterating their buy recommendation on the stock.
- Price target raised to DKK 22,900 from DKK 22,100
- Expect a net profit for 2021 of $15,155 million (consensus $11,704 million), $9,261 million for 2022 (consensus $5,382m) and $7,370 million in 2023 (consensus $4,097 million), Kepler said
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare