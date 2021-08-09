checkAd

GE Healthcare Announces Strategic Collaboration Agreement with AWS to Transform Care Delivery and Help Clinicians Improve Patient Care

GE Healthcare announced a strategic collaboration with Amazon Web Services (AWS) to deliver AI and cloud-based imaging solutions, integrated data, and clinical and operational insights to hospitals and healthcare providers. GE Healthcare plans to offer its AI-based imaging applications and Edison Health Services platform* on AWS, a move that positions the company to lead the way in helping to transition healthcare providers globally from the traditional care delivery model provided in the hospital setting to a more decentralized model that is virtual and distributed. This trend was accelerated by the pandemic, and the transformation is enabled by the cloud.

An overwhelming majority of physicians say that access to the right data at the right time will help them improve care.2 Currently, hospitals perform 3.6 billion imaging procedures and produce 50 petabytes of data a year worldwide (97% of that goes unused). Clinicians need analytics that help generate clinical, operational, and financial insights providing them with a more holistic view of the patient to further support precision health. GE Healthcare’s Edison Health Services platform will give hospital customers the ability to integrate and assimilate significant amounts of data from disparate sources using the cloud with an aim toward increasing clinical efficiency and productivity and helping clinicians improve patient care.

“As the world moves towards a more virtualized and distributed care delivery model with home care, remote patient management, and increased use of AI, radiologists and other clinicians need easy access to data that is seamlessly integrated, aggregated, and visualized in applications and services across modalities and within their existing workflows,” said Amit Phadnis, Chief Digital Officer at GE Healthcare. “By doing this at scale, we are helping to drive clinical outcomes and achieving our goals of transforming healthcare to be more efficient and personalized.”

GE Healthcare aims to help providers scale their ability to securely and compliantly aggregate all healthcare data types and formats to extract insights, while providing easier access to regulatory cleared AI algorithms and applications by integrating them into existing workflows - breaking down data silos and supporting healthcare providers in their pursuit of delivering the best care possible.

