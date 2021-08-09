Hop-on's Digitalage Onboards NTCONSULT to Assist with Digital Rights Management Platform

Utilizing Latest Technologies and World-class Talent to Enable Groundbreaking Solutions

Temecula, CA, Aug. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Hop-on, Inc. (OTC: HPNN) has retained the professional services of NTCONSULT to develop business process workflow solutions for the new Digitalage decentralized social media, content protection, and digital rights management platform. NTCONSULT was chosen for their top-tier experience in implementing process automation and workflow solutions for some of the world’s largest names in finance and banking.

While the primary work will be focused on design, development, and delivery of advanced tools to automate and facilitate digital rights management, royalty collection and distribution, financial services, and dispute resolution, NTCONSULT will also be tapped to assist Hop-on’s in-house and contracted engineering teams on bleeding edge solutions including: