Hop-on's Digitalage Onboards NTCONSULT to Assist with Digital Rights Management Platform
Utilizing Latest Technologies and World-class Talent to Enable Groundbreaking Solutions
Temecula, CA, Aug. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Hop-on, Inc. (OTC: HPNN) has retained the professional services of NTCONSULT to develop business process workflow solutions for the new Digitalage decentralized social media, content protection, and digital rights management platform. NTCONSULT was chosen for their top-tier experience in implementing process automation and workflow solutions for some of the world’s largest names in finance and banking.
While the primary work will be focused on design, development, and delivery of advanced tools to automate and facilitate digital rights management, royalty collection and distribution, financial services, and dispute resolution, NTCONSULT will also be tapped to assist Hop-on’s in-house and contracted engineering teams on bleeding edge solutions including:
- Automated identification of illegal, explicit, and biased content
- Generating descriptions of images and video scenes for the vision impaired
- Immersive augmented and virtual reality experiences
- Advanced vocal pattern mapping, synthesis, and speech translation technologies
- Intuitive match-making algorithms to build lasting mutually beneficial relationships between creators, advertisers, and consumers
As Hop-on accelerates towards launching the public beta of Digitalage’s decentralized social media platform, NTCONSULT is also being tapped to enhance straight-through processing and automation of common tasks and backend workflow. These capabilities are set to improve scalability and processing time for the numerous intensive operations that occur behind the scenes.
Peter Michaels, founder and CEO of Hop-on, states, “We are extremely proud to have NTCONSULT apply their greatest strengths and world-class talent to create paradigm-shifting technologies for the Digitalage platform. I look forward to our beta launch being done right, without the problems that plagued so many other entrants into this space. As we approach the finish line for the beta version, we want to try and eliminate privacy and security issues that other social media sites have faced so our production launch is near perfect.”
