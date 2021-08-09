checkAd

Hop-on's Digitalage Onboards NTCONSULT to Assist with Digital Rights Management Platform

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
09.08.2021, 15:27  |  40   |   |   

Utilizing Latest Technologies and World-class Talent to Enable Groundbreaking Solutions

Temecula, CA, Aug. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Hop-on, Inc. (OTC: HPNN) has retained the professional services of NTCONSULT to develop business process workflow solutions for the new Digitalage decentralized social media, content protection, and digital rights management platform.  NTCONSULT was chosen for their top-tier experience in implementing process automation and workflow solutions for some of the world’s largest names in finance and banking.

While the primary work will be focused on design, development, and delivery of advanced tools to automate and facilitate digital rights management, royalty collection and distribution, financial services, and dispute resolution, NTCONSULT will also be tapped to assist Hop-on’s in-house and contracted engineering teams on bleeding edge solutions including:

  •  Automated identification of illegal, explicit, and biased content
  •  Generating descriptions of images and video scenes for the vision impaired
  •  Immersive augmented and virtual reality experiences
  •  Advanced vocal pattern mapping, synthesis, and speech translation technologies
  •  Intuitive match-making algorithms to build lasting mutually beneficial relationships between creators, advertisers, and consumers

As Hop-on accelerates towards launching the public beta of Digitalage’s decentralized social media platform, NTCONSULT is also being tapped to enhance straight-through processing and automation of common tasks and backend workflow.  These capabilities are set to improve scalability and processing time for the numerous intensive operations that occur behind the scenes.

Peter Michaels, founder and CEO of Hop-on, states, “We are extremely proud to have NTCONSULT apply their greatest strengths and world-class talent to create paradigm-shifting technologies for the Digitalage platform. I look forward to our beta launch being done right, without the problems that plagued so many other entrants into this space. As we approach the finish line for the beta version, we want to try and eliminate privacy and security issues that other social media sites have faced so our production launch is near perfect.”

Seite 1 von 3



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Hop-on's Digitalage Onboards NTCONSULT to Assist with Digital Rights Management Platform Utilizing Latest Technologies and World-class Talent to Enable Groundbreaking Solutions Temecula, CA, Aug. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - via NewMediaWire - Hop-on, Inc. (OTC: HPNN) has retained the professional services of NTCONSULT to develop …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Molecular Partners to Regain Global Rights to Abicipar
[Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR] Phase III study shows Roche's Polivy plus R-CHP is the ...
Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. Is Granted Preliminary Injunction Allowing it to Sail from ...
Bavarian Nordic Reports Initial Results from First-in-Human Trial of COVID-19 Vaccine
BGHL (EUR): NAV(s)
Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd. - Amungee NW-1H 2021 Work Programme – Beetaloo Sub-Basin
EV Battery Tech Offers Chance to Win IoniX Pro Trilogy EV in Summer Contest
SIKA ACQUIRES LEADING BUILDING FINISHING MORTAR COMPANY IN MEXICO
BioVie Inc. Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock
Maha Energy AB (publ) (“Maha” or the “Company”) announces new role of Chief Operating ...
Titel
Allarity Therapeutics’ oral PARP inhibitor, Stenoparib, demonstrates additional pre-clinical ...
BioNTech schließt Übernahme von Kites Neoantigen-TCR Zelltherapie-Plattform und ...
Exela Technologies erweitert das Angebot der digitalen Poststelle für kleine und mittelständische ...
Rubicon Organics Secures R&D License from Health Canada
Sanofi to acquire Translate Bio; advances deployment of mRNA technology across vaccines and ...
Sanofi to Acquire Translate Bio; Advances Deployment of mRNA Technology across Vaccines and ...
Imperial Helium Announces Spud of Second Well at the Steveville Property
Terranet Receives Purchase Order From holoride
HSN, Home Depot, Lowes, Sam’s Club, and BJ’s Wholesale to Carry Motorola Home Networking ...
LIXTE BIOTECHNOLOGY’S LB-100 ELICITS ANTI- TUMOR ACTIVITY IN SMALL LUNG CANCER MODELS BY UNIQUE ...
Titel
Allarity Therapeutics’ oral PARP inhibitor, Stenoparib, demonstrates additional pre-clinical ...
Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. Announces New Board Member
BioNTech schließt Übernahme von Kites Neoantigen-TCR Zelltherapie-Plattform und ...
AgraFlora Organics International Inc. Changing Name to Agra Ventures Ltd.
BioNTech gibt Update zu Entwicklungsplänen für nachhaltige Lösungen gegen Infektionskrankheiten ...
atai Life Sciences gründet in Partnerschaft mit der University of Queensland InnarisBio mit dem ...
Dundee Precious Metals Completes Acquisition of INV Metals
Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment’s Crackle Premieres Big-Budget Disaster Movie ...
H2O Innovation Wins Six New Projects and Commissions Six Others
Nasdaq, Inc. Announces $475 Million Accelerated Stock Repurchase Program
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board