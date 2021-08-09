checkAd

Simplicity Esports Enters into Joint Venture with ESTV to Host Live Esports Events at Simplicity Gaming Centers

ESTV will host at least four Ultimate Gaming League events annually at Simplicity Esports gaming centers that include participation from celebrity athletes such as Marshawn Lynch and Rashad Jennings, as well as rappers E40 and Droop-E.

Boca Raton, Florida, Aug. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Simplicity Esports and Gaming Company (OTCQB:WINR) (“Simplicity Esports”), announced that it entered into a joint venture agreement with ESTV, the global leader in 24-7 linear esports content streaming channel to host multiple Ultimate Gaming League and Fortnite Box Fighting Championship live in-person events inside its esports gaming centers. ESTV will provide streaming, broadcasting, and production of the events.

Roman Franklin, CEO of Simplicity Esports, stated, “I am excited to partner with the team at ESTV. Eric Yoon has created a prominent global platform for esports and gaming content that can be watched via Roku, Amazon Fire, Sling, and many other providers in over 40 countries. To date, ESTV has logged more than 29.6 million unique viewers with over 124.8 million minutes watched.”

Eric Yoon, CEO of ESTV, stated “We are thrilled to partner with Simplicity Esports to host and create exciting events and tournaments for gamers as well as content utilizing Simplicity Esports gaming centers as ESTV’s production facility and studio for our celebrity focused esports league, the Ultimate Gaming League.”

About Simplicity Esports and Gaming Company:

Simplicity Esports and Gaming Company (WINR) is an established brand within the esports industry, competing and streaming in popular games across different genres, including Apex Legends, PUBG Mobile, Overwatch, League of Legends, and various EA Sports titles. Simplicity Esports is also in the process of designing, minting, and selling non-fungible tokens (NFTs) for the esports and gaming industries. Simplicity Esports also owns 16 esports gaming centers, and is the franchisor for 17 esports gaming centers, providing the public an opportunity to experience gaming and esports in competitive and casual social settings, regardless of skill or experience. Simplicity Esports also organizes and hosts various in-person events and play from home, online tournaments. Simplicity Esports also owns a Riot Games League of Legends franchise and top Brazilian esports organization, Flamengo Esports.

Apex Legends, PUBG Mobile, Overwatch, League of Legends, Fortnite, EA Sports and Free Fire are registered trademarks of their respective owners.

About ESTV:
ESTV is the first 24-7 live linear video channel dedicated to esports in the U.S. Launched in May 2019, ESTV provides round-the-clock coverage of esports athletes and gaming franchises from an insider perspective. ESTV is available on the Roku Channel (U.S. & Canada), Amazon Fire TV, Samsung TV Plus, Dish Sling TV, VIZIO, Rakuten TV (Europe), TCL TV (worldwide), ZEASN (worldwide), Hisense Sharp (worldwide), RAD TV (Playstation, Google TV & Android TV), EASY TV (Brazil), Select TV, TikiLIVE, XOD Global (worldwide), Simul-TV in the U.S. and international territories as well as over the air network for local media market. We are also available on Twitch, YouTube and Facebook platforms and streams live linear feed and AVOD services. ESTV partners with the world's top gaming networks and production partners for the most robust esports content lineup on linear, online and mobile. ESTV is also an exclusive media broadcast partner of the Department of Defense Joint Base Lewis McChord and NFL Alumni esports events. For more information, please visit www.estv.co

Forward-Looking Statements:

This press release contains statements that constitute “forward-looking statements.” Forward-looking statements are subject to numerous conditions, many of which are beyond Simplicity Esports’ control, including those set forth in the Risk Factors section of Simplicity Esports’ Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on August 31, 2020 and our subsequent SEC filings, as amended or updated from time to time. Copies of Simplicity Esports’ filings with the SEC are available on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. Simplicity Esports undertakes no obligation to update these statements for revisions or changes after the date of this release, except as required by law.

Simplicity Esports Contact:

Roman Franklin
Chief Executive Officer
Roman@SimplicityEsports.com
561-819-8586





