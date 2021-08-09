BioLargo to Present at the SNN Network Summer Virtual Event on Wednesday, August 18, 2021

WESTMINSTER, CA / ACCESSWIRE / August 9, 2021 / BioLargo, Inc. (OTCQB:BLGO), a developer of sustainable technologies and full-service environmental engineering company, today announced that it will be presenting at the SNN Network Summer Virtual …

To access the live presentation, please use the following information:

WESTMINSTER, CA / ACCESSWIRE / August 9, 2021 / BioLargo, Inc. (OTCQB:BLGO), a developer of sustainable technologies and full-service environmental engineering company, today announced that it will be presenting at the SNN Network Summer Virtual Event 2021 on Wednesday, August 18 at 10 AM Eastern Time. Dennis P. Calvert, President and CEO of BioLargo, will be presenting about BioLargo's environmental technologies and answering questions from investors. SNN Incorporated is a global multimedia financial news and publishing company that focuses on market awareness and investor visibility for public and private microcap companies. The company publishes the MicroCap Review magazine and StockNewsNow.com.

SNN Network Summer Virtual Event 2021

Date: Wednesday, August 18, 2021

Time: 10:00 AM Eastern Time (7:00 AM Pacific Time)

Webcast: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2750/42247

BioLargo develops cleantech innovations for pressing environmental challenges like water contamination, PFAS remediation, air quality control, and more. The company's dynamic technologies are sustainable, affordable, and high-performance solutions for their target markets, and their team of experienced engineers ensure execution excellence. This is BioLargo's recipe for strong, sustainable, long-term growth.

To watch BioLargo's presentation, and if you would like to book a one-on-one investor meeting with BioLargo, register (no cost) here: https://conference.snn.network/signup

One-on-one meetings will be scheduled and conducted via private, secure video conference through the conference event platform.

The SNN Network Summer Virtual Event website is available here: https://conference.snn.network/

If you can't attend the live presentation, all company presentations "webcasts" will be available directly on the conference event platform on this link under the tab "Agenda": https://conference.snn.network/agenda

News Compliments of Accesswire

About BioLargo

BioLargo, Inc. (OTCQB:BLGO) invents, develops, and commercializes innovative platform technologies to solve challenging environmental problems like PFAS contamination, advanced water and wastewater treatment, industrial odor and VOC control, air quality control, and infection control. With over 13 years of extensive R&D, BioLargo holds a wide array of issued patents, maintains a robust pipeline of products, and provides full-service environmental engineering. Our peer-reviewed scientific approach allows us to invent or acquire novel technologies and develop them to maturity through our operating subsidiaries. With a keen emphasis on collaborations with academic, municipal, and commercial organizations and associations, BioLargo has proven itself with over 80 awarded grants and numerous pilot projects. We monetize through direct sales, recurring service contracts, licensing agreements, strategic joint venture formation and/or the sale of the IP. See our website at www.BioLargo.com.

About SNN.Network

SNN.Network is your multimedia financial news platform for discovery, transparency and due diligence. This is your one-stop hub to find new investment ideas, check in on watchlist, gather the most up-to-date information on the Small-, Micro-, Nano-Cap market with the goal to help you towards achieving your wealth generation goals. Follow the companies YOU want to know more about; read and watch content from YOUR favorite finance and investing influencers; create YOUR own watchlist and screen for ideas YOU'RE interested in; find out about investor conferences YOU want to attend - all here on SNN Network.

If you would like to attend the SNN Network Summer Virtual Event 2021, please register here: https://conference.snn.network/signup

Contact:

Name: Dennis P. Calvert

Phone: 888 400-2863

Address: 14921 Chestnut Street, Westminster CA, 92683

Email: dennis.calvert@biolargo.com

SOURCE: BioLargo, Inc. via SNN Network

View source version on accesswire.com: