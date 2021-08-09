checkAd

Cinedigm to Present at the Sidoti Microcap Conference on Wednesday, August 18, 2021

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / August 9, 2021 / Cinedigm Corp. ("Cinedigm" or "the Company") (NASDAQ:CIDM), the leading independent streaming entertainment company super-serving enthusiast fan bases, today announced that management will be participating in the virtual Sidoti Microcap Conference taking place on August 18 and 19, 2021.

Cinedigm management will be hosting virtual one-to-one investor meetings throughout the conference. Erick Opeka, Chief Strategy Officer & President, Cinedigm Networks, is scheduled to present as follows:

Sidoti Microcap Conference

Date: Wednesday, August 18, 2021

Time: 1:00 PM Eastern Time

Webcast Access: https://www.sidoti.com/conferences-events/virtual-microcap-conference- ...

An archive of the presentation will be made available on the Company's website under the events section at https://investor.cinedigm.com/events-and-presentations

To request complimentary investor registration and virtual one-to-one meetings, please visit the Sidoti investor registration page here.

About Cinedigm

For more than 20 years, Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDM) has led the digital transformation of the entertainment industry. Today, Cinedigm entertains hundreds of millions of consumers around the globe by providing premium content, enthusiast streaming channels and technology services to the world's largest media, retail and technology companies. For more information, visit www.cinedigm.com.

Cinedigm uses, and will continue to use, its website, press releases, SEC filings, and various social media channels, including Twitter (https://twitter.com/cinedigm), LinkedIn (https://www.linkedin.com/company/cinedigm/), Facebook (https://facebook.com/Cinedigm), StockTwits (https://stocktwits.com/CinedigmCorp) and the Company website (www.cinedigm.com) as additional means of disclosing public information to investors, the media and others interested in the Company. It is possible that certain information that the Company posts on its website, disseminated in press releases, SEC filings, and on social media could be deemed to be material information, and the Company encourages investors, the media and others interested in the Company to review the business and financial information that the Company posts on its website, disseminates in press releases, SEC filings and on the social media channels identified above, as such information could be deemed to be material information.

