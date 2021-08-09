checkAd

Increase in Demand for Treatment of Venous Thromboembolism to Boost Global Unfractionated Heparin Market, Says TMR

- Unfractionated heparin is commonly used in dialysis equipment, due to its capability to prevent blood clotting. It is also helpful in the treatment of blood clotting disorders

- Bulk of unfractionated heparin patents are set to expire in the upcoming years, creating a pool of opportunities for generic and biosimilar producers

ALBANY, N.Y., Aug. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Unfractionated heparin refers to a rapidly acting blood thinner that prevents clotting by interacting with antithrombin, a naturally occurring protein in the body. In patients with higher postoperative sequelae, unfractionated heparin is commonly used to treat venous thromboembolism (VTE), pulmonary embolism (PE), and deep venous thrombosis (DVT). Due of its reversibility and rapid action as well as its reversible anticoagulant impact, unfractionated heparin is considered an ideal therapy for individuals at high risk of bleeding during the treatment. Unfractionated heparin is frequently utilized in dialysis equipment owing ot its ability to prevent blood clots, which is likely to propel the global unfractionated heparin market in the near future. It is also helpful in the treatment of blood clotting conditions such as deep venous thrombosis and pulmonary embolism. These uses imply that in the next few years, the global unfractionated heparin market is likely to be inundated with opportunities.

Due to its numerous benefits, unfractionated heparin is gaining popularity. It is generally recognized due to its reversibility (protamine), short half-life, immediate beginning of action, and simple laboratory monitoring. Moreover, it is cost-effective. Unfractionated heparin is also used in the treatment of VTE, such as deep vein thrombosis (DVT) and pulmonary embolism (PE). These factors are likely to trigger growth of the global unfractionated heparin market during the forecast period.

The global unfractionated heparin market was worth US$ 1.8 Bn in 2018, and it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.6% during the forecast period from 2019 to 2027.

The global unfractionated heparin market was worth US$ 1.8 Bn in 2018, and it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.6% during the forecast period from 2019 to 2027.

Key Findings of Market Report

  • High Prevalence of Venous Thromboembolism (VTE) to Drive Global Demand

As per the WHO (World Health Organization), travelers travelling more than four hours in an airline, train, or a car are more likely to develop venous thromboembolism. Every year, about 1 million people in the U.S. are affected by coagulation conditions such as venous thromboembolism (VTE). This VTE includes both pulmonary embolism and deep vein thrombosis. Each year, VTE affects between 500,000 to 900,000 persons in the U.S. alone, according to the CDC (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention). Anticoagulants that are inexpensive, dependable, and safe are in high demand, which is likely to fuel the growth of the global unfractionated heparin market in the near future.

