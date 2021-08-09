checkAd

Norbit – New Registered Share Capital

Trondheim, 9 August 2021: NORBIT ASA (the "Company") refers to the announcement made on 30 July 2021 regarding the completed acquisition of iData Kft and issuance of new shares to the sellers. The share capital increase related to the share issue has now been registered in the Norwegian Register of Business Enterprises. The Company's new share capital is NOK 5,845,930.20, divided into 58,459,302 shares, each with a par value of NOK 0.10.

For further queries, please contact:
Per Jørgen Weisethaunet, CEO, +47 959 62 915
Per Kristian Reppe, CFO, +47 900 33 203

About NORBIT ASA
NORBIT is a global provider of tailored technology to carefully selected niches. The company’s business is structured to address its key markets; Oceans is offering tailored technology solutions to global maritime markets, Intelligent Traffic Systems (ITS) is offering connectivity solutions for vehicle identification and tracking, and Product Innovation and Realization (PIR) is offering R&D services and contract manufacturing to key customers.

NORBIT is headquartered in Trondheim, Norway. The company has manufacturing facilities in Selbu and Røros, Norway, and 15 offices and subsidiaries around the world.

For more information: www.norbit.com

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.





