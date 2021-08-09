NSAV ANNOUNCES LAUNCH OF CRYPTOCURRENCY EXCHANGE

The Company slightly delayed its timeline to become fully operational. NSAV is in the process of strengthening its KYC (Know Your Client) protocols and other compliance related items, in order ensure that it doesn’t fall victim to the same legal and regulatory problems that have recently plagued Coinbase and Binance. The Company believes that it possesses the expertise and skill set to be fully compliant in all jurisdictions in which it conducts business. The management believes this delay will be in the best interest of all NSAV shareholders, in order to ensure shareholder value is being protected.

London, England, Aug. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Net Savings Link, Inc. (OTC Pink: NSAV), a cryptocurrency, blockchain and digital asset technology company, today announced the launch of its wholly owned Cryptocurrency Exchange, which carries the NSAV brand name. The NSAV Exchange www.nsavexchange.com makes NSAV only the second U.S. publicly traded company to own a Cryptocurrency Exchange, following the Coinbase https://www.coinbase.com/ IPO in April, which valued Coinbase at over $85 billion. The launch officially marks the Company’s entrance into the $2 trillion global cryptocurrency market. The NSAV Exchange is fully functional.

In related news, NSAV announced plans launch a governance token, which management believes will be a huge benefit for its NSAV Exchange. Uniswap's governance token, UNI https://uniswap.org/ was launched in 2020 at a price of around $1.00 and is currently trading at over $26.00 due to the utility of governance tokens, which allow them to appreciate rapidly.

Silverbear Capital Inc. https://www.sbcfinancialgroup.com.hk/ , a leading, global investment banking firm, will be advising NSAV on strategic matters relating to the Company’s cryptocurrency exchange. Silverbear will also help guide NSAV in ensuring that its exchange is continually in compliance, given the rapidly increasing regulatory environment in the cryptocurrency industry.

Silverbear Capital Inc. (SBC) has a dynamic of disciplines on a broad commercial level and practice. SBC has a strong group of Partners in a wide range of disciplines with seasoned experience in finance, management, and professional practice. https://www.sbcfinancialgroup.com.hk/meet-our-team/

Disclaimer: Silverbear Capital Inc. does not constitute investment advice, or an offer or solicitation to sell, or a solicitation to buy, or any other investment product (nor shall any such shares or product be offered or sold to any person) in any jurisdiction in which an offer, solicitation, purchase or sale would be unlawful under the securities law of that jurisdiction.