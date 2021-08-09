checkAd
AlsterResearch AG Update: CompuGroup Medical SE - Strong H1 results; Hold

Nachrichtenquelle: AlsterResearch AG
09.08.2021   

CompuGroup reported healthy Q2 2021 results, helped by rising digital demand in healthcare and a favourable regulatory environment.

 

CompuGroup Medical SE (Q2 results)

 

Technology

MCap EUR 3.9bn


HOLD

PT EUR 74.00 (-0.4% potential)

 

Read

 

What’s it all about?

CompuGroup reported healthy Q2 2021 results, helped by rising digital demand in healthcare and a favourable regulatory environment. In addition to two acquisitions in the US in late 2020, management enhanced its market in France through the acquisition of Aatlanta Group, a leader in the field of physicians’ information systems, and through the bolt-on acquisition of VISUS Health IT, a Germany-based specialist for management of digital medical data. Its four-year project in cooperation with Universitätsklinikum Hamburg-Eppendorf (starting May 2021), Europe’s first fully digital hospital, and good orders related to the Hospital Future Act in Germany bodes well for the group’s revenue prospects. Notably, in Q2, it added the Graubünden Conatonal Hospital in Switzerland and 10 hospitals in Spain in the Murcia region to its client base

Wertpapier


Disclaimer

