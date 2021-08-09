AlsterResearch AG Update: Rational AG - Final Q2/21 results out; Remains SELL Nachrichtenquelle: AlsterResearch AG 37 | 0 | 0 09.08.2021, 15:51 | Rational reported impressive Q2 and H1 results, with Q2 sales already back to pre-crisis levels, reflecting the robustness of its business model. Furthermore the positive momentum of orders continued. Rational reported impressive Q2 and H1 results, with Q2 sales already back to pre-crisis levels, reflecting the robustness of its business model. Furthermore the positive momentum of orders continued. Rational AG (Q2 results) Industrial Goods & Services MCap EUR 10.8bn

SELL PT EUR 635.00 (-33% potential) Read What's it all about? Rational reported impressive Q2 and H1 results, with Q2 sales already back to pre-crisis levels, reflecting the robustness of its business model. The positive momentum of orders continued, and the company reported an unusually high level of orders in H1 and consequently expects a slowdown in the new orders trend in H2 2021. Given the strong H1 development and the high level of orders on hand, management gave a promising outlook for 2021 and expects to reach pre-crisis results soon in 2022 (previously 2023) if the recovery trend continues. However, we maintain our SELL rating and price target of EUR 635.00 purely on valuation reasons



