checkAd
AlsterResearch AG Update: Rational AG - Final Q2/21 results out; Remains SELL

AlsterResearch AG Update: Rational AG - Final Q2/21 results out; Remains SELL

Nachrichtenquelle: AlsterResearch AG
09.08.2021, 15:51  |  37   |   |   

Rational reported impressive Q2 and H1 results, with Q2 sales already back to pre-crisis levels, reflecting the robustness of its business model. Furthermore the positive momentum of orders continued.

 

Rational AG (Q2 results)

 

Industrial Goods & Services

MCap EUR 10.8bn


SELL

PT EUR 635.00 (-33% potential)

 

Read

 

What’s it all about?

Rational reported impressive Q2 and H1 results, with Q2 sales already back to pre-crisis levels, reflecting the robustness of its business model. The positive momentum of orders continued, and the company reported an unusually high level of orders in H1 and consequently expects a slowdown in the new orders trend in H2 2021. Given the strong H1 development and the high level of orders on hand, management gave a promising outlook for 2021 and expects to reach pre-crisis results soon in 2022 (previously 2023) if the recovery trend continues. However, we maintain our SELL rating and price target of EUR 635.00 purely on valuation reasons

Rational Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de

Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

AlsterResearch AG Update: Rational AG - Final Q2/21 results out; Remains SELL Rational reported impressive Q2 and H1 results, with Q2 sales already back to pre-crisis levels, reflecting the robustness of its business model. The positive momentum of orders continued, and the company reported an unusually high level of orders in H1 and consequently expects a slowdown in the new orders trend in H2 2021. Given the strong H1 development and the high level of orders on hand, management gave a promising outlook for 2021 and expects to reach pre-crisis results soon in 2022.

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
AlsterResearch AG Update: CompuGroup Medical SE - Strong H1 results; Hold
AlsterResearch AG Update: Rational AG - Final Q2/21 results out; Remains SELL
Titel
AlsterResearch AG Update: Formycon - Zulassung für FYB201 bei FDA eingereicht
AlsterResearch AG Update: TeamViewer AG - Q2/21 with lower-thanexpected billings
AlsterResearch AG Update: S&T AG - Sustained increase in orders; good visibility
AlsterResearch AG Update: Zalando SE -Q2 figures in line
AlsterResearch AG Update: FCR Immobilien AG - Excellent H1 results
AlsterResearch AG Update: Symrise AG - Accelerating demand; still too expensive
AlsterResearch AG Update: Fraport AG - Q2 results in line
AlsterResearch AG Initiation: Krones AG - Q2 in line; Initiate with BUY
AlsterResearch AG Update: CompuGroup Medical SE - Strong H1 results; Hold
AlsterResearch AG Update: Rational AG - Final Q2/21 results out; Remains SELL
Titel
SRH AlsterResearch AG Initiation: Multitude SE - Transforming to high quality business
AlsterResearch AG Update: Formycon - Zulassung für FYB201 bei FDA eingereicht
AlsterResearch AG Update: Atoss Software AG - Prelim Q2/21: sales slowed down
SRH AlsterResearch AG Initiation: Hugo Boss - Fulminant sales growth; PT up and
SRH AlsterResearch AG Update: LS telcom AG - Covid-19 belastet weiter; Kursziel runter; KAUFEN ...
SRH AlsterResearch AG Initiation: Südzucker AG - Sugar Segment on the way back to profits; ...
SRH AlsterResearch AG Update: WashTec AG - Improving momentum in Q4; reiterate BUY
SRH AlsterResearch AG Update: Wolftank-Adisa Holding AG - 1:3 stock split; New s
lsterResearch AG Update: mic AG - H1/21, guidance and major acquisition; BUY
SRH AlsterResearch AG Update: Gerresheimer AG - Earnings burdened by higher costs; PT down; remains ...
Titel
SRH AlsterResearch AG: Update Vulcan Energy Resources - Randaktivität in Norwegen vor IPO (1) 
SRH AlsterResearch AG: Update Vulcan Energy - Testläufe der Pilotanlage gestartet, Ingenieurteam ...
SRH AlsterResearch AG: Update Vulcan Energy - Ausgestattet mit den Mitteln zur Beschleunigung des ...
SRH AlsterResearch AG Update: Zuschreibung des Blockbusterpotential
SRH AlsterResearch AG: Update Vulcan Energy - “Indispensable player on path to commercialize ...
SRH AlsterResearch AG Update: Formycon - Kooperation mit Spezialisten für biopharmazeutische ...
SRH AlsterResearch AG Update: Formycon - Zeitnah stehen jetzt Wegmarken der Projektperformance an
SRH AlsterResearch AG Initiation: Multitude SE - Transforming to high quality business
SRH AlsterResearch AG: Update Vulcan Energy Resources - Spin-off and IPO of noncore battery metals ...
SRH AlsterResearch AG Update: Wolftank bundles its Hydrogen activities; BUY

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
10:24 UhrDZ BANK stuft RATIONAL AG auf 'Verkaufen'
dpa-AFX Analysen | Analysen: verkaufen
06.08.21DEUTSCHE BANK stuft RATIONAL AG auf 'Sell'
dpa-AFX Analysen | Analysen: verkaufen
06.08.21ANALYSE: Halbgare Zeiten vorbei? - Metzer erhöht Ziel für Rational
dpa-AFX | Analysen: kaufen
06.08.21DGAP-Stimmrechte: RATIONAL AG (deutsch)
dpa-AFX | Ad-hocs
05.08.21Aktien Frankfurt Schluss: Gewinne zum Höhepunkt der Berichtssaison
dpa-AFX | Marktberichte
05.08.21DGAP-Stimmrechte: RATIONAL AG (deutsch)
dpa-AFX | Ad-hocs
05.08.21Aktien Frankfurt: Leichter Auftrieb zum Höhepunkt der Berichtssaison
dpa-AFX | Marktberichte
05.08.21Aktien Frankfurt: Leichte Gewinne zum Höhepunkt der Berichtssaison(1) 
dpa-AFX | Marktberichte
05.08.21AKTIE IM FOKUS: Rational-Kurs erobert nach finalen Zahlen die 1000-Euro-Marke
dpa-AFX | Weitere Nachrichten
05.08.21WARBURG RESEARCH stuft RATIONAL AG auf 'Hold'
dpa-AFX Analysen | Analysen: andere