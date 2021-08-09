DTE Energy Foundation awards $80,000 in grants to Michigan-based nonprofits and offers DTE Energy volunteers to bolster communities

Detroit, Aug. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DETROIT, Aug. 9 2021 – The DTE Energy Foundation has awarded eight Michigan-based nonprofits each a $10,000 grant and the option for DTE employee volunteers. The Your Cause, Your Choice contest is one way the company is demonstrating its commitment to community investment and development, committing energy to the community and building upon a long and proud history of employee volunteerism and charitable giving.

DTE and its Foundation expands commitment to partners, communities and employees through Your Cause, Your Choice contest

“DTE Energy and the DTE Energy Foundation are focused on being a force for good in communities across Michigan where we live and serve,” said Lynette Dowler, vice president of public affairs at DTE and president of the DTE Foundation. “The pandemic has required us to reimagine the ways we mobilized our team in support of our customers and communities, and the Your Cause, Your Choice contest is just one example of how we expanded our commitment to helping communities on a grassroots level. It’s our hope that these grants and volunteers can bolster the winning nonprofits, helping them expand their missions.”

The Your Cause, Your Choice contest launched in June through which Michigan-based nonprofits throughout DTE Energy service territories were nominated by DTE employees. Eligible nonprofits were then opened to public voting.

“We are honored to receive a grant from the DTE Foundation and volunteers from DTE Energy,” said Erin Maten, executive director at Northville Art House (NAH), Inc. “This past year and a half has been a group effort between our staff, volunteer boards, NAH members and community business partners to fulfill our mission here in Northville. We are looking forward to having DTE volunteers onsite during our monthly, Live @ 5 Artists Receptions, which are outreach youth programs in the community, along with our annual summer Arts & Acts Festival in 2022.”

Listed are the winners and their missions:

About DTE Energy