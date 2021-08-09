Neurostimulation Devices Market To Reach USD 12620 Million By The End of 2027 with a CAGR of 11.3% - Valuates Reports

BANGALORE, India, Aug. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Neurostimulation Devices Market is segmented by Product-Type: Spinal Cord Stimulation (SCS), Gastric Electrical Stimulation (GES), Deep Brain Stimulation (DBS), Sacral Nerve Stimulation (SNS), Vagus Nerve Stimulation (VNS), Other, Application: Pain Management, Parkinson's Disease, Urinary and Fecal Incontinence, Epilepsy, Gastroparesis, Other, Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021 - 2027. It is published in Valuates Reports under the Health Conditions Category.

In 2020, the global Neurostimulation Devices market size was USD 5981 million and it is expected to reach USD 12620 million by the end of 2027, with a CAGR of 11.3% during 2021-2027.

Neurostimulation is a therapeutic activation of part of the nervous system using microelectrodes. The electrodes are used to interface with excitable tissue in order to either restore sensation, such as a cochlear implant for hearing or control an organ, such as a heart pacemaker.

Major factors driving the growth of the Neurostimulation Devices Market are:

Features such as precise targeting of the pain area, reduced or eliminated the need for pain management medications, patient-controlled programming that allows for customized pain relief, and a renewed ability to sit, stand or walk without discomfort are all contributing to the growth of Neurostimulation Devices Market.

The rise in prevalence of neurological disorders such as pain, epilepsy, Parkinson's disease, depression, obsessive-compulsive disorder, dystonia, and tremors and increase in the geriatric population is expected to further propel the Neurostimulation Devices Market.

View Full Report: https://reports.valuates.com/reports/QYRE-Auto-15158/global-neurostimu ...

TRENDS INFLUENCING THE GROWTH OF THE NEUROSTIMULATION DEVICE MARKET

The increasing need for minimal invasive and drug-free treatment is expected to drive the Neurostimulation Devices Market. Neurostimulation works by altering pain signals as they travel to the brain. Neurostimulation aims to reduce the user's perception and experience of certain types of pain inside the body.

An increase in the geriatric population and patients suffering from neurological disorders coupled with growing healthcare spending is expected to further fuel the Neurostimulation Devices Market.