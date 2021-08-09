checkAd

Top Restaurants Put A Spin on Diner Fare at the Amex Gold Card Pop-Up Diner powered by Resy, On Tour Four Weekends This Fall

Order up! This fall diner fare will get an upgrade at the Amex Gold Card Pop-Up Diner, a traveling outdoor restaurant making weekend-long stops in four cities (a nod to the American Express Gold Card’s market-leading 4x points at restaurants) between September 10 and October 3. When the Pop-Up Diner pulls into town, the chefs behind top Resy restaurants will get behind the griddle and put their twist on iconic diner dishes.

The Amex Gold Card Pop-up Diner is a traveling outdoor restaurant making weekend-long stops in four cities this fall. When the Pop-Up Diner pulls into town, the chefs behind top Resy restaurants will get behind the griddle and put their twist on iconic diner dishes. (Photo: Business Wire)

Chicago’s most-requested Resy restaurant Andros Taverna will kick off the tour with a Greek diner menu (September 10-12); critically acclaimed Italian restaurant Osteria will represent Philly (September 17-19); DC’s Korean gastropub Anju will cook for the Capitol city (September 24-26); and Michelin-starred Rezdôra, will head to Brooklyn for the Diner’s last call (October 1-3). Beverages will be provided by Other Half Brewing Company, HOXIE Spritzer and BRANDS WITHIN REACH (BWR) with Volvic Water.

The American Express Gold Card Pop-Up Diner is the latest in a series of restaurant-focused events from the American Express Gold Card, curated and produced by Resy: Amex Gold Card Picnic in the Park (June 2021, 4 cities) and American Express Gold Card Presents The Resy Drive-Thru (October 2021, LA; March 2021, Miami). As the ultimate Credit Card for food lovers, Gold Card Members can earn 4X Membership Rewards points at restaurants including takeout and delivery and get access to unique dining experiences.

Amex Gold Card Pop-Up Diner Experience: Diner favorites, reimagined by Resy restaurants.

The Amex Gold Card Pop-Up Diner will offer two experiences: Dine-In, exclusively for American Express Gold Card Members, and The Counter, open to the general public.

The Dine-In experience will include a four-course prix fixe menu and outdoor seating within the pop-up. Additionally, American Express Gold Card Members – diner guests or passersby can play The Goldball Machine*, a 6 foot 5 inch tall gumball machine filled with gold balls instead of gumballs. Inside each ball will be a ticket denoting a prize, ranging from diner merchandise to the grand prize available in each city, a $1,000 Delta1 Gift Card; additional prizes in each city include a $800 Hilton Hotel gift card, $500 Emily & Ashley Jewelry gift card, $300 American Express gift card. Exclusively in NYC, two tickets to Hamilton will be available to win. Playing The Goldball Machine is complimentary, while prizes last. *Official Rules and terms apply, see Resy.com/diner for complete details.

