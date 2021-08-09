Stay Hydrated in Summer Heat

“Safety is one of our top priorities at Pennsylvania American Water, and dehydration is a serious safety concern for employees and customers alike in this summer heat,” said Mike Doran, president, Pennsylvania American Water. “Most of us need to drink elevated levels of water during the warmer months to remain properly hydrated – especially those who work and recreate outdoors. We hope these tips will help our customers develop good hydration habits and avoid the dangers of dehydration this summer.”

As the dog days of summer set in and high temperatures are forecasted in the 90s across much of the Commonwealth this week, Pennsylvania American Water reminds customers to stay healthy and hydrated.

Signs of mild dehydration include dry mouth or eyes, headache, fatigue and muscle cramps. These symptoms may be alleviated by spending some time in a cool or shaded area and drinking water. Severe dehydration can cause rapid heartbeat, extreme dizziness and nausea and may require more serious medical attention.

Pennsylvania American Water offers its top five tips to help avoid dehydration this summer:

Don’t let yourself get thirsty. Drink before you feel thirsty. Thirst is a sign that you may already be at least slightly dehydrated.

Drink before you feel thirsty. Thirst is a sign that you may already be at least slightly dehydrated. Never go to bed dehydrated. Your body loses water while you sleep, so try to drink about 8 ounces of water before you go to bed and another 8 ounces when you wake up.

Your body loses water while you sleep, so try to drink about 8 ounces of water before you go to bed and another 8 ounces when you wake up. It’s not just for beating the heat. Keep up good hydration habits even when you aren’t outdoors in the heat. When the AC is blasting, you may feel less inclined to drink water, but that would be a mistake. Proper hydration is always important.

Keep up good hydration habits even when you aren’t outdoors in the heat. When the AC is blasting, you may feel less inclined to drink water, but that would be a mistake. Proper hydration is always important. Keep it with you at all times. Having a physical reminder, in the form of a drink cup or bottle, will help keep you drinking all day.

Having a physical reminder, in the form of a drink cup or bottle, will help keep you drinking all day. Invest in a refillable water bottle. Most single-use plastic bottles are never recycled and will take around 1,000 years to biodegrade. Using a refillable water bottle is better for the environment and much more affordable than buying plastic bottled water.

For more hydration tips, watch the company’s Summer Hydration Index video and follow Pennsylvania American Water on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Also, while splashing in the water outdoors can help you stay cool, Pennsylvania American Water wants to remind customers that fire hydrants are not to be used for recreational purposes. Hydrants are critical for fire protection and should never be used for any other purpose.

