Australian Therapeutic Goods Administration Grants Provisional Registration for Moderna’s COVID-19 Vaccine

Moderna, Inc. (Nasdaq: MRNA), a biotechnology company pioneering messenger RNA (mRNA) therapeutics and vaccines, today announced that the Therapeutic Goods Administration (TGA) has granted provisional registration to the COVID-19 Vaccine Moderna in Australia for active immunization to prevent COVID-19 caused by SARS-CoV-2 virus in individuals 18 years of age and older. Delivery of Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine to Australia is expected to commence in the second half of September.

“I want to thank the government of Australia for their collaboration and for the confidence they have demonstrated in COVID-19 Vaccine Moderna with this decision,” said Stéphane Bancel, Chief Executive Officer of Moderna. “As we seek to protect people around the world with our COVID-19 vaccine, we look forward to continuing discussions with the Australian Government about potentially establishing local mRNA manufacturing capabilities.”