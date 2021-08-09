checkAd

Philips introduces new HealthSuite solutions to drive healthcare’s digital transformation

August 9, 2021

  • New Philips HealthSuite solutions break down data silos to activate secure, connected care and scalable, cost-effective innovation across the care continuum
  • Cloud-based solutions for orchestrated patient logistics and enterprise telehealth for acute care help to deliver on quadruple aim

Amsterdam, the Netherlands Royal Philips (NYSE: PHG, AEX: PHIA), a global leader in health technology, today announced the introduction of two new Philips HealthSuite solutions that are secure, cloud-based and intended to break down barriers across patient care in a scalable, cost-effective model. During HIMSS21, Philips will showcase and introduce Philips Patient Flow Capacity Suite and Philips Acute Care Telehealth, key HealthSuite solutions that allow health systems to integrate informatics applications that can be combined and scaled up or down according to emerging needs. Philips HealthSuite solutions help health systems deliver on the quadruple aim through a connected, protected, future-ready and cost-predictive single cloud infrastructure and Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) model.

Driving connected, future-ready care
As care settings expand beyond the hospital, health systems are seeking new ways to manage the influx of data while addressing challenges with IT resources and budgets. The adoption of platform-based IT models is on the rise, with more than 30% of global economic activity expected to be mediated by digital platforms in six years, yet experts estimate only 3% of companies have adopted an effective platform strategy [1]. Philips HealthSuite
securely stores critical healthcare data and provides both advanced analytics and AI capabilities, while delivering industry-leading interoperability to help enable precision care and provide care anywhere. With these new HealthSuite solutions, health systems can liberate data from silos and connect it in a way that enables care teams to turn data into actionable insights and collaborate to better serve patients.

“Health systems today must continue to evolve to meet the needs of patients and providers, ensuring care is connected across settings and that care can be delivered anywhere – all of which requires agile and secure platforms that will allow them to innovate and scale as demands shift,” said Roy Jakobs, Chief Business Leader, Connected Care, Philips. “Our cloud-based HealthSuite solutions are a milestone in how they support the acceleration of digital transformation in health systems to deliver better, patient-centric care, while reducing costs and resources.”

