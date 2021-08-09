Novo Nordisk A/S Trading in Novo Nordisk shares by board members, executives and associated persons on 5 August 2021
Bagsværd, Denmark, 9 August 2021 — This company announcement discloses the data of the transaction(s) made in Novo Nordisk shares by the company’s board members, executives and their associated persons in accordance with Article 19 of Regulation No. 596/2014 on market abuse.
The company’s board members, executives and their associated persons have given Novo Nordisk power of attorney on their behalf to publish trading in Novo Nordisk shares by the company’s board members, executives and their associated persons.
Please find below a statement of such trading in shares issued by Novo Nordisk.
|1
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|a)
|Name of the Board member/Executive/Associated Person
|Martin Mackay
|2
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|
Member of the Board of Directors
|b)
|Initial notification/Amendment
|Initial notification
|3
|Details of the issuer
|a)
|Name
|Novo Nordisk A/S
|b)
|LEI
|549300DAQ1CVT6CXN342
|4
|Details of the transaction(s)
|a)
|
Description of the financial instrument,
type of instrument,
|
ADRs
|Identification code
|NVO
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|
Purchase of ADRs
|
c)
|
Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price(s)
|Volume(s)
|DKK 639.96
|500 ADRs
|d)
|
Aggregated information
|
