Correction Icelandair Group hf: Date of Transaction 09 August 2021
Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire| 09.08.2021, 16:14 | 18 | 0 |
The following information has been corrected:
The company Akurrif ehf. has subscription rights for 1,000,000 shares but not 2,000,000 shares, as stated in the attachment that followed the previous announcement. The attachment below has been updated accordingly.
Attached is information regarding a transaction of a senior manager in relation to exercise of warrants ICEAIRW130821
Attachment
0 Kommentare
Autor abonnieren
0