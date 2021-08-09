Box Board of Directors Highlights Changes Made to Drive Stockholder Value

The Box, Inc. (NYSE: BOX) Board of Directors today issued the following statement in response to the investor presentation and press release issued by Starboard Value LP (“Starboard”):

The Box of today is not the Box of 2019. Over the last year and a half, the Box Board and management team have taken meaningful actions to accelerate the company’s growth strategy, improve its operational and financial results, and enhance its governance. Box’s reconstituted, world-class Board – seven directors of whom have joined in the last three years – is overseeing the execution of the right strategy, placing Box in the strongest financial position in its history, and leading to total stockholder returns that have outperformed Box’s SaaS peer set1 in the past year.