ENCAVIS AG publishes analysts' consensus regarding the disclosure of its Interim Report Q2/HY 2021e and the expectations for the current fiscal year 2021e

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
09.08.2021   

DGAP-News: ENCAVIS AG / Key word(s): Interim Report/Forecast
ENCAVIS AG publishes analysts' consensus regarding the disclosure of its Interim Report Q2/HY 2021e and the expectations for the current fiscal year 2021e

09.08.2021 / 16:21
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Corporate News

Encavis AG publishes analysts' consensus regarding the disclosure of its Interim Report Q2/HY 2021e and the expectations for the current fiscal year 2021e


Hamburg, August 9, 2021 - The MDAX-listed wind and solar park operator Encavis AG (Prime Standard, ISIN: DE0006095003, ticker symbol: ECV) presents the current analysts' consensus focussing on the five relevant steering criteria of the Group, the so-called key performance indicators (KPI), ahead of the disclosure of its Interim Report Q2/HY 2021.

Currently ten out of twelve research analysts who cover Encavis also during the year quarter-by-quarter participated in this consensus. The consensus mirrors the expectations regarding the consolidated financial results of Q2/HY 2021e as well as for the current fiscal year 2021e. Included are the average figure, the top extrema and the bottom extrema.

/fncls.ssp?fn=download2_file&code_str=718563823ce5fde9f61a24b5303706f8

Encavis AG: Analysts' consensus regarding the disclosure of its Interim Report Q2/HY 2021e

The consensus can be downloaded also at the website of the company:
www.encavis.com/en/investor-relations/research

About ENCAVIS:
Encavis AG (Prime Standard; ISIN: DE0006095003 / WKN: 609500) is a producer of electricity from renewable energies listed on the MDAX of Deutsche Börse AG. As one of the leading independent power producers (IPP), ENCAVIS acquires and operates solar parks and (onshore) wind farms in ten European countries. The plants for sustainable energy production generate stable yields through guaranteed feed-in tariffs (FIT) or long-term power purchase agreements (PPA). The Encavis Group's total generation capacity is currently around 2.8 gigawatts (GW), corresponding to a CO2 avoidance of 1.26 million tonnes p.a. in total. Within the Encavis Group, Encavis Asset Management AG offers fund services to institutional investors.

Wertpapier


