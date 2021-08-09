checkAd

GE Healthcare Brings Radiology Without Walls to Resource-Constrained Small Imaging Centers With AI-Enabled, Cloud Imaging Solution

An acute shortage of radiologists and growing demand for imaging scans has put radiology departments under increased strain – and GE Healthcare has developed a next-generation, cloud-based Picture Archive and Communication System (PACS) designed to overcome those barriers.

Today, GE Healthcare introduces Edison True PACS, a diagnostic imaging and workflow solution designed to help enable radiologists – who are experiencing high rates of staff burnout and retirements – to be more efficient and precise, while keeping capital and IT resources under control. Currently, it is available in the U.S., with rollout expected in some other regions starting in 2022.

“Radiologists are desperate for the latest tools to most effectively do their jobs. But organizations often lack the financial and IT resources required to access and implement them,” said Girish Muralidharan, Senior Vice President & General Manager, Enterprise Imaging Solutions, GE Healthcare. “With the launch of Edison True PACS, we have taken the first steps to provide cloud-based enterprise imaging solutions that can help transform patient care through accessible, sharable, and secure imaging data while simultaneously improving clinical and operational efficiencies.”

Edison True PACS arrives at a critical time in the industry, as healthcare organizations struggle to keep their enterprise and departmental solutions current as well as secure, while at the same time remotely accessible. Too often, PACS systems require constant monitoring and patching for security vulnerabilities, as well as OS and application updates; these needs also require periodic and capital-draining hardware upgrades. Further, with AI enabling new productivity and accuracy tools, many organizations lack the IT resources to adopt these changes promptly.

Enter Edison True PACS, which provides innovative, AI-enabled decision-making tools that helps enhance reading speed, reduce errors, improve diagnostic precision and enable more confident diagnoses. Plus, as a cloud- hosted or subscription solution, IT budgets and resources aren’t depleted or strained.

These advantages make Edison True PACS especially attractive for small imaging centers and community hospitals, removing barriers radiologists and their organizations face in acquiring cutting-edge diagnostic radiology solutions. By leveraging a market leading database and AI-enabled technologies, the solution gives them a timelier and more affordable way to access AI-enabled decision support applications and intelligent workflow automation.

