Missouri American Water Announces 2021 Firefighter Grant Program

Grants of up to $1,200 will be considered to cover the costs of necessary firefighting tools, personal protective gear, training and more.

Missouri American Water is accepting applications for its 2020 Firefighter Grant Program through August 30, 2021 to provide financial assistance to fire and emergency organizations serving communities within the water utility’s service areas.

According to Debbie Dewey, president of Missouri American Water, the Firefighter Grant Program is an excellent opportunity for the company to support fire protection efforts across the state. She said, “As the water provider for one in four Missourians, we understand the critical roles fire protection and emergency first response play to keep our communities safe. Providing critical equipment and training for firefighters is equally as important as keeping clean, safe and reliable water flowing to customers.”

Last year, Warrensburg’s fire department used grant funding to purchase nozzles while Branson’s fire department used the funding to provide ultraviolet HVAC systems to disinfect fire apparatuses.

“Thank you so much to you and American City Waters MO grants to the Warrensburg Fire Department,” said Deputy Fire Chief Doyle Oxley, of the Warrensburg Fire Department.

Only uniformed professional and volunteer fire departments serving Missouri American Water’s service territory are eligible to receive funding. Fire departments-districts are eligible for one grant per calendar year.

Grants will be considered to cover the costs associated with the following:

Personal protective gear

Communications equipment

Firefighting tools

Water handling equipment

Training and related activities/materials used to support community fire protection

Reimbursement for specific fire training classes, including training manuals and workbooks

Fire departments should send a letter of application postmarked by August 30, 2021 with the following information:

Description of the organization(s) seeking support

Overview of specific project to be funded and grant amount requested

Community problem/challenges that the project will address

Timeframe for implementation of project

Summary of other sources being approached for support of project

Project budget

Applications can be emailed to Megan Watson, external affairs specialist, at megan.watson@amwater.com

