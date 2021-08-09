Ongoing COVID-19 Crisis to Drive Healthcare Packaging Market to Serve High Volumes of Medical Supplies, Market Valuation to Reach US$ 155 Bn by 2029 - TMR Insights

- Manufacturers counter restraints of economic growth by strictly adhering to regulatory compliance and collaborating with physicians for better patient support for administering treatment

The packaging of medical devices and pharmaceuticals has to meet strict regulations. Thus, healthcare packaging companies strive to adhere to all the guidelines, and offer unique and user-friendly packaging.

Meanwhile, amid the ongoing COVID-19 crisis, massive vaccination programs are triggering the demand to develop rapid-response packaging solutions. Manufacturers in the healthcare packaging market are working at break-neck speeds to amplify the production of tubs, trays, lids, and inserts that aid in the distribution of coronavirus testing and vaccine kits. The safe and fast transport of medical supplies without damage are also critical for healthcare packaging manufacturers.

Moreover, efforts to accelerate the manufacturing of COVID-19 vaccine vials is a key objective of manufacturers in the healthcare packaging market.

Furthermore, growth of the pharmaceutical industry and high demand for medical supplies and drugs are likely to create a positive impact on the healthcare packaging market, which is projected expand at a CAGR of 5.1% from 2021 -2029.

Healthcare Packaging Market – Key Findings of Report

Continued Packaging Innovations, R&D for Child-resistant Packaging to Spur Growth

Despite disruptions in several business aspects related to COVID-19, companies in the healthcare packaging market are striving for packaging innovations. The R&D activities for child-resistant and senior-friendly packaging solutions that are currently commonly not available is the prime focus of manufacturers to gain a competitive edge in the healthcare packaging market. The increased availability of on-the-go easy-to-use and anti-counterfeiting solutions to improve the functionality of packaging is also a key factor for product manufacturers.