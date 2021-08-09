checkAd

Northern Trust Universe Data Reopening and Vaccination Progress Drives Strong Returns for U.S. Plan Sponsors in Q2 2021

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
09.08.2021, 16:30  |  34   |   |   

U.S. institutional plan sponsors had strong investment gains in the second quarter of 2021 as a result of continued market momentum from the rollout of Covid-19 vaccinations. The median plan in the Northern Trust Universe returned 6.0% for the quarter, ranking the period as the fifth-best quarterly result over the last 10 years.

The Northern Trust Universe tracks the performance of 377 large U.S. institutional investment plans, with a combined asset value of more than $1.4 trillion, which subscribe to performance measurement services as part of Northern Trust's asset servicing offerings.

Corporate ERISA pension plans returned 6.2% at the median, Foundations and Endowments produced a 6.0% median return and Public Funds had a median return of 5.6% in the three-month period ending June 30, 2021.

“U.S. equity market returns were driven by climbing U.S. Covid-19 vaccination rates, proposals for massive federal infrastructure spending, and strong returns across the technology sector,” said Amy Garrigues, global head of Investment Risk and Analytical Services at Northern Trust. “International market data was also encouraging. The Markit eurozone PMI rose to its highest level since 2006, and the European Commission approved an $800 billion Covid-19 recovery package which was well received by European markets. With these combined factors, the Northern Trust Universe saw one of its most impressive quarters within the last decade.”

U.S. equity is a core holding for most plans in the Northern Trust Universe, and the Northern Trust U.S. equity program universe reported a 7.8% median gain in the second quarter. Another top holding for most plans, U.S. fixed income, had a median return of 2.2% for the quarter.

The U.S. fixed income allocation was 42.9% of the median Corporate ERISA plan assets. ERISA plans’ allocation to U.S. equity was 24.1% and international equity median exposure was 6.1% in the second quarter.

Public Fund plans have the highest allocations to equity, with the median U.S. equity allocation at 34.0% at the end of the second quarter. International equity median exposure came to 15.2%. The median exposure to U.S. fixed income for Public Funds was 20.8%.

Foundation and Endowment plans had a median U.S. equity allocation of 22.9% in the second quarter, down by 4.4% from five years earlier. International equity median exposure was 9.2% and the median exposure to U.S. fixed income was 8.4%. In the F&E universe, private equity and hedge fund median allocations come in at 20.0% and 9.4% respectively as of quarter end.

 

Results of U.S. plan level universes as of June 30, 2021:

2nd Qtr

1 Yr

3 Yr

5 Yr

ERISA

6.2%

18.0%

11.8%

10.4%

Public Funds

5.6%

26.4%

10.9%

10.9%

Foundations & Endowments

6.0%

30.5%

12.0%

11.7%

 

About Northern Trust

Northern Trust Corporation (Nasdaq: NTRS) is a leading provider of wealth management, asset servicing, asset management and banking to corporations, institutions, affluent families and individuals. Founded in Chicago in 1889, Northern Trust has a global presence with offices in 22 U.S. states and Washington, D.C., and across 23 locations in Canada, Europe, the Middle East and the Asia-Pacific region. As of June 30, 2021, Northern Trust had assets under custody/administration of US$15.7 trillion, and assets under management of US$1.5 trillion. For more than 130 years, Northern Trust has earned distinction as an industry leader for exceptional service, financial expertise, integrity and innovation. Please visit our website or follow us on Twitter.

Northern Trust Corporation, Head Office: 50 South La Salle Steet, Chicago, Illinois 60603 U.S.A., incorporated with limited liability in the U.S. Please read our global and regulatory information.

Northern Trust Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Northern Trust Universe Data Reopening and Vaccination Progress Drives Strong Returns for U.S. Plan Sponsors in Q2 2021 U.S. institutional plan sponsors had strong investment gains in the second quarter of 2021 as a result of continued market momentum from the rollout of Covid-19 vaccinations. The median plan in the Northern Trust Universe returned 6.0% for the …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
bluebird bio Reports Second Quarter Financial Results and Provides Operational Update
Kosmos Energy Announces Completion of Greater Tortue Ahmeyim FPSO Sale and Lease Back Transaction
Phase III Study Shows Genentech's Polivy Plus R-CHP Is the First Regimen in 20 Years to ...
ZY CLASS ACTION ALERT: Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Reminds Zymergen Inc. Shareholders of Securities Fraud Class ...
Elanco Animal Health Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results
Epizyme and HUTCHMED Announce Strategic Collaboration to Develop and Commercialize TAZVERIK ...
The Trade Desk Reports Second Quarter Financial Results
Australian Therapeutic Goods Administration Grants Provisional Registration for Moderna’s ...
Philip Morris International Acquires Inhaled Drug Specialist OtiTopic; Growing Pipeline of ...
Kosmos Energy Announces Second Quarter 2021 Results
Titel
INVESTOR ALERT: Kirby McInerney LLP Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Ocugen, Inc. ...(1) 
Relief Announces Receipt of U.S. FDA Orphan Drug Designation for the use of RLF-100 (aviptadil) in ...
Kraft Heinz Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results
The Kraft Heinz Company Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend of $0.40 Per Share
Houlihan Lokey to Commence a Tender Offer to Acquire GCA Corporation
Bloom Energy Announces Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
TRANSLATE BIO INVESTOR ALERT by the Former Attorney General of Louisiana: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Adequacy of Price and Process in Proposed Sale of Translate Bio ...
McAfee Declares Special Dividend
SolarEdge Announces Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Almonty Commences Trading on the ASX
Titel
Allego, a Leading Pan-European EV Charging company, to Become a Publicly Traded Company through a ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Appoints Adam Aron as Chairman of the Board & CEO and Philip Lader ...
Tractor Supply Company Honors 2021 Top Vendor Partners
PFIZER REPORTS SECOND-QUARTER 2021 RESULTS
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. to Announce Second Quarter 2021 Results and Host Earnings Webcast
INVESTOR ALERT: Kirby McInerney LLP Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Ocugen, Inc. ...(1) 
Sesen Bio Announces Productive Late-Cycle Meeting with the FDA for Vicineum
Novanta Announces Agreement to Acquire Schneider Electric Motion USA
-APi Group Corporation to Acquire Chubb Fire & Security Business for $3.1 Billion-
Tapestry Takes Action to Drive Positive Change for People, Planet and Community
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
27.07.21Northern Trust Survey: 98% of Managers Seek to Incorporate Data Science to Optimize Investment Performance
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
22.07.21Northern Trust Pension Universe Data: Rising Equity Markets Lift Canadian Pension Plan Q2 Returns
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
21.07.21Northern Trust Corporation Reports Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
20.07.21Northern Trust Declares Quarterly Dividends on Common and Preferred Stock
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
14.07.21Northern Trust Releases Annual Corporate Social Responsibility Report
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten