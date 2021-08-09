Poda's Chief Medical Officer Commences Clinical Trial
Vancouver, Bc (ots/PRNewswire) - PODA LIFESTYLE AND WELLNESS LTD. ("Poda" or the
"Company") (CSE: PODA) (FSE: 99L) (OTC PINK: PODAF) is pleased to announce that
Dr. Jagdeep Gupta, MD (" Dr. Gupta "), Chief Medical Officer of the Company, has
commenced setting up the first clinical trials for Poda's smoking cessation
products.
Dr. Gupta commented, "I have already initiated the process of setting up the
first clinical trials related to the efficacy of Poda's products as smoking
cessation tools. I am currently in the process of setting up a pilot study,
which will give us a solid platform for developing strong and effective clinical
trials. These clinical trials will be designed to result in the publication of
level 1 evidence in respected medical journals globally if the data provides
evidence. The pilot studies will also be designed to establish a scientific
basis for the efficacy of Poda's products as smoking cessation tools, and
additionally may provide Poda with access to research grants and other funds
that can be used for additional studies, clinical trials, and validation
research."
Ryan Selby, CEO, commented, "I strongly believe the best choice that any current
smoker can make is to quit smoking, right now. However, for many individuals,
quitting smoking can be extremely difficult and the currently available smoking
cessation tools are often not as effective as we would hope. For current adult
smokers who want to stop smoking, Poda aims to provide the most effective tools
possible to help them do this successfully. The clinical trials will serve as
the scientific basis for the use of Poda's products as smoking cessation tools,
and I am extremely excited to be commencing the studies."
The Company is also pleased to announce that it has entered into an agreement
with Command Marketing Inc., predominantly to develop the Company's ecommerce
platform and brand identity. As part of this branding campaign, Command
Marketing Inc. will also provide investor relations services.
On Behalf of the Board,
Ryan Selby
CEO, Director, and Chairman of the Board
Poda Lifestyle and Wellness Ltd.
Toll-free North America: +1-833-TRY-PODA (879-7632)
Outside North America: +1-406-TRY-PODA (879-7632)
investors@podalifestyle.com
https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=en&o=3253017-1&h=422481390&u=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.pod
alifestyle.com%2F&a=www.podalifestyle.com
ABOUT PODA LIFESTYLE
Poda Lifestyle is actively engaged in the global commercialization of HNB
smoking products, which have the potential to reduce the risks associated with
combustible smoking products. The Company has developed a patented HNB system
