checkAd

Poda's Chief Medical Officer Commences Clinical Trial

Nachrichtenagentur: news aktuell
09.08.2021, 16:40  |  42   |   |   

Vancouver, Bc (ots/PRNewswire) - PODA LIFESTYLE AND WELLNESS LTD. ("Poda" or the
"Company") (CSE: PODA) (FSE: 99L) (OTC PINK: PODAF) is pleased to announce that
Dr. Jagdeep Gupta, MD (" Dr. Gupta "), Chief Medical Officer of the Company, has
commenced setting up the first clinical trials for Poda's smoking cessation
products.

Dr. Gupta commented, "I have already initiated the process of setting up the
first clinical trials related to the efficacy of Poda's products as smoking
cessation tools. I am currently in the process of setting up a pilot study,
which will give us a solid platform for developing strong and effective clinical
trials. These clinical trials will be designed to result in the publication of
level 1 evidence in respected medical journals globally if the data provides
evidence. The pilot studies will also be designed to establish a scientific
basis for the efficacy of Poda's products as smoking cessation tools, and
additionally may provide Poda with access to research grants and other funds
that can be used for additional studies, clinical trials, and validation
research."

Ryan Selby, CEO, commented, "I strongly believe the best choice that any current
smoker can make is to quit smoking, right now. However, for many individuals,
quitting smoking can be extremely difficult and the currently available smoking
cessation tools are often not as effective as we would hope. For current adult
smokers who want to stop smoking, Poda aims to provide the most effective tools
possible to help them do this successfully. The clinical trials will serve as
the scientific basis for the use of Poda's products as smoking cessation tools,
and I am extremely excited to be commencing the studies."

The Company is also pleased to announce that it has entered into an agreement
with Command Marketing Inc., predominantly to develop the Company's ecommerce
platform and brand identity. As part of this branding campaign, Command
Marketing Inc. will also provide investor relations services.

On Behalf of the Board,
Ryan Selby
CEO, Director, and Chairman of the Board

Poda Lifestyle and Wellness Ltd.
Toll-free North America: +1-833-TRY-PODA (879-7632)
Outside North America: +1-406-TRY-PODA (879-7632)
investors@podalifestyle.com
https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=en&o=3253017-1&h=422481390&u=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.pod
alifestyle.com%2F&a=www.podalifestyle.com

ABOUT PODA LIFESTYLE

Poda Lifestyle is actively engaged in the global commercialization of HNB
smoking products, which have the potential to reduce the risks associated with
combustible smoking products. The Company has developed a patented HNB system
Seite 1 von 2



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Poda's Chief Medical Officer Commences Clinical Trial PODA LIFESTYLE AND WELLNESS LTD. ("Poda" or the "Company") (CSE: PODA) (FSE: 99L) (OTC PINK: PODAF) is pleased to announce that Dr. Jagdeep Gupta, MD (" Dr. Gupta "), Chief Medical Officer of the Company, has commenced setting up the first clinical …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Arvato Supply Chain Solutions forms strategic relationship with marketplace integrator ...
Test: Online-Banking bei Filialbanken 2021 / Online-Konditionen mit großen Unterschieden - Service ...
Entsorgungsfachbetriebe (V.EFB) haben neuen Obmann
Exporte im Juni 2021: +1,3 % zum Mai 2021 / Exporte liegen 1,1 % über dem Vorkrisenniveau von Februar 2020
TeamDrive: Apple öffnet Büchse der Pandora
Finanzen: In Hamburg ist die Stimmung bundesweit am besten
MindScopic kündigt eine neue Finanzierungsrunde für die Entwicklung seiner bahnbrechenden ...
mea® - meine apotheke tritt Zukunftspakt Apotheke bei
Bertrandt veröffentlicht Bericht zum 3. Quartal 2020/2021 / Bertrandt steigert Umsatz und ...
VW Abgasskandal: Schadensersatz für VW Diesel mit EA288-Motor (Euro 5)
Titel
Heidelberg startet mit hohem Bestellvolumen und verbesserter operativer Ertragskraft in das neue ...
EANS-News: AT & S Austria Technologie & Systemtechnik Aktiengesellschaft / Q1 21/22 - AT&S setzt ...
Deutsche Immobilienpreise steigen in mittleren und großen Städten um durchschnittlich 6 ...
EA288-Abgasskandal: OLG Naumburg sieht auch bei Fahrzeugen mit SCR-Katalysator unzulässige Abschalteinrichtungen ...
UmweltBank: Halbjahresergebnis trifft Erwartungen (FOTO)
EANS-Hauptversammlung: Kapsch TrafficCom AG / Einberufung zur Hauptversammlung gemäß § 107 Abs. 3 AktG
Wir reden keinen Müll - wir machen einfach weniger! McDonald's Deutschland testet neues ...
Manuel Neuer, Marcus Diekmann und Stefan Hamann steigen beim Tech-Start-Up VoteBase ein (FOTO)
Immer mehr B2B-Händler verkaufen online: Das sind die fünf wichtigsten Features / Analoge Bestellungen werden aussterben - Digitale ...
EANS-DD: Wienerberger AG / Mitteilung über Eigengeschäfte von Führungskräften ...
Titel
LKQ Europe with Double-digit EBITDA Margin in the Second Quarter 2021 (FOTO)
PwC Deutschland als "Microsoft Country Partner of the Year 2021" ausgezeichnet
Bauwirtschaft: Tarifverhandlungen werden am 27. Juli 2021 fortgesetzt
Heidelberg startet mit hohem Bestellvolumen und verbesserter operativer Ertragskraft in das neue ...
PwC-Fachbuch: So gelingt die digitale Transformation der Finanzfunktion
SystemKosmetik GmbH finanziert Innovation und Wachstum mit A.B.S. Global Factoring AG / ...
Entertainment & media revenues rebounding strongly from pandemic slump; shift to streaming, gaming and user-generated content is transforming industry: PwC
EANS-News: AT & S Austria Technologie & Systemtechnik Aktiengesellschaft / Q1 21/22 - AT&S setzt ...
Luftreinigung als Baustein zur Verhinderung der vierten Welle (FOTO)
Compleo verhandelt Übernahme der innogy eMobility Solutions GmbH mit E.ON / Exklusive ...
Titel
Steuererklärung 2020: R-AUS für Rentner (FOTO)
CE-Zeichen für das FreeStyle Libre 3 System von Abbott: Der kleinste und dünnste Sensor der Welt - bei der besten Leistung seiner Klasse und zu ...
ETF-Sparplan: 100 Euro monatlich reichen für 871 Euro zusätzliche Rente (FOTO)
CGTN: China rüstet sich für eine auf den Menschen ausgerichtete, grüne und hochwertige ...
100 Prozent Seniorenzuschlag in der Kfz-Versicherung (FOTO)
Bio-CNG macht's möglich: Grüne Verbrenner werden von der neu eingeführten CO2-Abgabe befreit
Alleinerziehende: So erhalten sie automatisch einen Freibetrag über 4.000 Euro (FOTO)
Tagesspiegel exklusiv: Kunden erhalten Geld von der Autoversicherung zurück
IT-Berufe: Ausländische Fachkräfte können Lücke füllen
Gas: 75 Grundversorger kündigen Preiserhöhungen um 7,5 Prozent an (FOTO)

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
17:30 UhrHÜBERS holt HANNOVER Finanz Gruppe ins Boot
news aktuell | Pressemitteilungen
17:30 UhrNevada Virtual Academy Ready to Help Students Get Back on Track
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
17:27 UhrKrypto: Kryptologie vom 09.08.2021 | Bitcoin, Dogecoin, Etherum, Ripple
Marko Klingner | Kommentare
17:26 UhrCDU-Politiker: Masken gehören auch in fünf Jahren noch zum Leben
dpa-AFX | Weitere Nachrichten
17:26 UhrROUNDUP/Kreise: Wiederaufbaufonds nach Flut könnte 30 Milliarden schwer sein
dpa-AFX | Weitere Nachrichten
17:25 UhrCDU fordert SPD zum Zurückziehen von umstrittenem Wahlkampfspot auf
dpa-AFX | Weitere Nachrichten
17:21 UhrROUNDUP: Kampf gegen Öl nach Schiffsunglück auf der Weser
dpa-AFX | Weitere Nachrichten
17:20 UhrSozialplan bei Salatehersteller Homann steht - 387 Beschäftigte gehen
dpa-AFX | Weitere Nachrichten
17:18 UhrBayern berechnet Hochwasser-Schäden mit 300 Millionen Euro
dpa-AFX | Weitere Nachrichten
17:18 UhrGlobal FGFR Fibroblast Growth Factor Receptor Inhibitor Drug Market Size Forecast Clinical Insight 2026
PR Newswire (engl.) | Pressemitteilungen