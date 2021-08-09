Poda's Chief Medical Officer Commences Clinical Trial

Vancouver, Bc (ots/PRNewswire) - PODA LIFESTYLE AND WELLNESS LTD. ("Poda" or the

"Company") (CSE: PODA) (FSE: 99L) (OTC PINK: PODAF) is pleased to announce that

Dr. Jagdeep Gupta, MD (" Dr. Gupta "), Chief Medical Officer of the Company, has

commenced setting up the first clinical trials for Poda's smoking cessation

products.



Dr. Gupta commented, "I have already initiated the process of setting up the

first clinical trials related to the efficacy of Poda's products as smoking

cessation tools. I am currently in the process of setting up a pilot study,

which will give us a solid platform for developing strong and effective clinical

trials. These clinical trials will be designed to result in the publication of

level 1 evidence in respected medical journals globally if the data provides

evidence. The pilot studies will also be designed to establish a scientific

basis for the efficacy of Poda's products as smoking cessation tools, and

additionally may provide Poda with access to research grants and other funds

that can be used for additional studies, clinical trials, and validation

research."







smoker can make is to quit smoking, right now. However, for many individuals,

quitting smoking can be extremely difficult and the currently available smoking

cessation tools are often not as effective as we would hope. For current adult

smokers who want to stop smoking, Poda aims to provide the most effective tools

possible to help them do this successfully. The clinical trials will serve as

the scientific basis for the use of Poda's products as smoking cessation tools,

and I am extremely excited to be commencing the studies."



The Company is also pleased to announce that it has entered into an agreement

with Command Marketing Inc., predominantly to develop the Company's ecommerce

platform and brand identity. As part of this branding campaign, Command

Marketing Inc. will also provide investor relations services.



On Behalf of the Board,

Ryan Selby

CEO, Director, and Chairman of the Board



Poda Lifestyle and Wellness Ltd.

Toll-free North America: +1-833-TRY-PODA (879-7632)

Outside North America: +1-406-TRY-PODA (879-7632)

investors@podalifestyle.com

https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=en&o=3253017-1&h=422481390&u=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.pod

alifestyle.com%2F&a=www.podalifestyle.com



ABOUT PODA LIFESTYLE



Poda Lifestyle is actively engaged in the global commercialization of HNB

smoking products, which have the potential to reduce the risks associated with

combustible smoking products. The Company has developed a patented HNB system Seite 2 ► Seite 1 von 2



