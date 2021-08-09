This weekend was another quadruple header, which also included events for Apex Legends, Minion Masters, and Pokémon TCG Online; these additional 3 events drew a combined total of over 1,000 more registrations, so we're off to an incredibly explosive start for the month of August!

THOMASVILLE, GA, Aug. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- GGTOOR, Inc., (OTCMKTS:GTOR) (“GGTOOR, Inc.”, “GTOR”, or the “Company”), an emerging leader in the eSports markets, announces that this week, the Company drew over 2,300 people registering for our first Garena Free Fire event, more than doubling our prior record for the most people registering for a single event!

Our Discord membership also continues to show solid growth, and we continue to look for new ways to expand the types of events we offer. As our metrics grow, so does the value of what GGToor can offer to the sponsors who work with us!

The eSports industry is a highly complex environment that is continually evolving. As a result of these innovations, there are groundbreaking changes that disrupt the industry every five years or so. Such a development may result in a correction, but it highlights the importance of creating a business model to monetize the audience. GGToor is very aware of the challenges that will be coming our way and the “business plasticity model” that we utilize enables us to adapt to the different challenges in real time. This will be reflected in the revenue streams that we expect to grow soon.

Besides the risk of every eSports business model, organizations need to govern the risk concerning future developments related to new markets, new games, and an ongoing fragmentation of the eSports industry. The eSports industry will continue to grow, even though the landscape and composition of the stakeholders may change.

Working with HisAndHersLive, the Apex Legends kill race event this weekend was a success. Offering a $1,000 USD prize pool, we saw registration for this latest event in the JukaBowl series grow, as did the competition - when the dust settled, the scoreboard boasted the highest scores we've yet seen: over 20 teams averaged 24 kills per game, and the winners posted an insane 43 kill game to take the win!

Our Minion Masters tournament saw new players join to compete against the veterans, including the return of another legend in the game, Memfisto! While Memfisto didn't make it to the finals this time, we did see other veterans earn the top spots in the leaderboard for this event.