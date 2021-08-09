MDXi-MainOne Consolidates Position In Building West African Digital Ecosystem

checkAd

LAGOS, NIGERIA / ACCESSWIRE / August 9, 2021 / MDXi, a MainOne (www.MainOne.net) company, continues to consolidate its position as the leading Data Center Business across West Africa with the launch of its recent Data Center in Appolonia City, Ghana. In an environment where there is still a dearth of infrastructure, the company has used its affiliation with the MainOne Group, presence in multiple countries, and access to all major operators across the region to deliver the best-connected content hubs in West Africa today.

Starting from its entry into the market in 2010 with the deployment of its $240M, 7,000 kilometer submarine cable from Portugal to Nigeria, MainOne's arrival has driven the growth of broadband access in the region. Having attained a leadership position as West Africa's carrier-of-carriers, the company's investments in Connectivity, Cloud and Data Center infrastructure continues to grow with presence in over 10 countries including Nigeria, Ghana, Cote d'Ivoire, Togo, Benin, Senegal, Burkina Faso, Chad, Niger, and Cameroun.

The company, through her Data Center subsidiary MDXi, a pioneer in West Africa's Data Center and Cloud hosting market, is providing businesses in the sub-region with world-class Data Center services in Tier III Data Centers in Nigeria, Ghana & Cote D'Ivoire. These infrastructure investments have led to the development of an interconnected ecosystem of Internet Exchanges, Content Providers and Network Operators across the entire region.

In Ghana, the company already operates a network connected to all the major operators, ISPs, and the Ghana Internet Exchange (GIX) where MainOne has been a member for over five years, but the addition of the Appolonia Data Center facility in Ghana was the missing piece to the puzzle. This new Data Center right from the onset is already interconnected via dual fiber providers on dual fiber routes through MainOne's network to all West African regional operators.

Francophone West Africa is not left out as MainOne's fully operational Data Center in Cote d'Ivoire is accelerating the building of the MainOne interconnected ecosystem, delivering wholesale capacity and Data Center services to institutions, Mobile Network Operators, major enterprises in the country and neighbouring, land locked countries such as Burkina Faso.

The company is not going it alone as MainOne continues to partner with leading global tech players to enrich West Africa's tech ecosystem and as a leading player in the region, the company is also driving the conversation in international fora on recent developments in the West African Data Center market.

STILL, WORK TO DO

According to the World Bank Group, less than a third of the population has access to broadband connectivity and it will require an investment of $100 billion to achieve universal, affordable and good quality Internet access by 2030. It is no wonder that MainOne continues to invest significantly in bringing the benefits of digital transformation to the region as witnessed with the recent investment in the Appolonia Data Center.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of MainOne.

About MainOne: 
MainOne is a broadband infrastructure company providing innovative telecoms services and network solutions across West Africa. Since its launch in 2010, MainOne has developed a reputation for providing highly reliable services to major telecom operators, ISPs, Government agencies, small to large enterprises, and educational institutions in West Africa. MainOne also owns a Data Center subsidiary, MDXi, which builds and operates Tier III data centers across West Africa.

About MDXi: 
MDXi, a MainOne company is West Africa's leading commercial Data Center and interconnection operator. Our carrier neutral Data Centers located in Nigeria, Ghana and Cote d'Ivoire are differentiated by access to all leading internet exchanges, major network providers and ISPs in the region.

For more information, please visit www.mainone.net, www.mdx-i.com or email info@mainone.net

Download image: https://bit.ly/3izQFyg

Contact: marie@apo-opa.com

SOURCE: MainOne



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/658925/MDXi-MainOne-Consolidates-Position-I ...




